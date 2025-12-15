Cyviz Awarded Two Classified Defence Contracts with Major European NATO Nations

Image Note: The image is from a previous post “Norwegian Tech Firm Builds Military Command Center in 24 Hours”.

Cyviz wins two classified defense contracts with European NATO nations for a fully mobile, containerized Command & Control (C2) solution.

We are honored by the trust placed in Cyviz to enable an innovative deployable C2 capability for two NATO-allied partners.” — Espen Gylvik, CEO of Cyviz

NORWAY, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cyviz AS is pleased to announce the award of two classified defense contracts with two significant European NATO-partner nations for the delivery of a fully mobile, containerized Command & Control (C2) solution.Under the agreement, Cyviz will design, integrate, and deliver deployable, robust operations centers built within a container infrastructure, engineered to NATO security standards and optimized for expeditionary and forward-operating environments.The contract value and customer identity remain undisclosed due to the sensitive nature of the mission.Key aspects of the project include:- A containerized C2 platform enabling rapid mobilization and full theatre-class operational capability in high-threat and distributed environments.Integration of Cyviz’ in-house developed technology, including visualization systems, multi-channel collaboration, secure communications gateways, and mission-oriented workflows, into a compact, mobile footprint.- Full delivery scope covering design, integration, installation, commissioning, training, and lifecycle services.- Targeted deployment starting in 2025, with full operational readiness expected in Q1 2026.“We are honored by the trust placed in Cyviz to enable an innovative deployable C2 capability for two NATO-allied partners. This underscores our experience in mission-critical environments and our ability to deliver ruggedized, high-performance solutions that ensure secure collaboration and decision-making wherever our customers operate.” says Espen Gylvik, CEO of Cyviz.Cyviz has previously delivered more than 1,500 control-room and high-integrity visualization systems globally, supporting government, defence, and security organizations across Europe and North America.

