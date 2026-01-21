Becky Tamashasky Appointed CEO as Avolve Accelerates Innovation and Growth

Becky Tamashasky, CEO

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avolve today announces that Becky Tamashasky has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately, succeeding Lance Clark who will transition to Avolve’s Board of Directors. Previously serving as Avolve’s Chief Product and Technology Officer, Tamashasky will continue to advance Avolve’s commitment to innovation and customer success that underpins community growth.“Leading Avolve has been one of the highlights of my career,” said Lance Clark, former-CEO, Avolve. “Now is the time to pass on that baton, as I look forward to retirement and supporting Avolve as a member of the Board. Having worked with Becky over the years, I have every confidence that she is the perfect leader to continue our long-term strategy and vision as Avolve enters its next chapter.”Becky has been with Avolve since 2023 as Chief Product and Technology Officer. With extensive career expertise in engineering and software, Becky’s career has focused on providing solutions for public sector organizations to improve how they serve their communities and manage infrastructure. Tamashasky brings a proven track record of innovation, operational excellence, and customer-centric leadership. Since joining Avolve, she has played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s product strategy, strengthening its technology foundation, and accelerating its growth trajectory.“I am excited to be leading Avolve at this critical time and want to thank Lance for his leadership and guidance over the years,” said Becky Tamashasky, CEO, Avolve. “Over 25 years of working in local government I’ve seen how critical digital solutions and asset management technology are for communities. Regulations and citizen expectations are dynamic and that creates opportunities for governments to transform. At Avolve, we’re committed to continuing to provide the innovation and support that helps communities accomplish their goals.”As Becky Tamashasky assumes the CEO role, Avolve remains focused on delivering its innovation roadmap, supporting its leading plan review platforms, and ensuring customer success.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.