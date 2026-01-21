Solmare Launches Inaugural Nature’s Botanica Chef’s Table

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai, the region’s first five-star wellness resort, unveils the first edition of its new Chef’s Table series with Nature’s Botanica: From Scraps to Splendor - a thoughtfully curated dining experience where gastronomy, sustainability and wellbeing come together through mindful cuisine, immersive sound healing and subtle live music.Taking place at Solmare on Sunday 25 January from 5:00pm, the experience invites guests to enjoy a five-course zero-waste vegan tasting menu priced at AED 299 per person, inclusive of two handcrafted zero-proof beverages. The concept celebrates overlooked ingredients, transforming vegetable scraps, stems and peels into refined, plant-forward dishes that challenge traditional perceptions of vegan cuisine.Set against the serene backdrop of Palm Jumeirah, the evening reflects the resort’s commitment to conscious hospitality, where luxury is defined by intention and balance. A live, integrated sound healing session flows prior to the dinner, creating a calm, grounding atmosphere that enhances the dining experience.“The launch of our Chef’s Table series at Solmare marks an important milestone for MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai,” said Samir Arora, General Manager. “Nature’s Botanica embodies our vision of conscious luxury - where sustainability, wellness and culinary creativity come together to inspire more mindful ways of dining and living.”Nature’s Botanica: From Scraps to Splendor invites guests to slow down and reconnect with food in a more intentional way. As the inaugural Chef’s Table, it sets the tone for future editions and further positions MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai as a destination where culinary innovation, wellness, and sustainability intersect.The first edition of the Chef’s Table will take place at Solmare, MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai on Sunday 25 January, from 5:00 PM and is priced at AED 299 per person.For reservations and enquiries, please contact whatsapp the hotel on +971 50 836 8502 or follow us on instagram on @theretreatpalmdubai.(ends)Images link: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1ozwVRQD0hvnjsCIeOzOmetc2WbRWiPHW?usp=sharing PR Contact:Gemma L’AppannaFounder and CEO, L’Atelier Consulting Email: gemma@latelierco.comPhone: +971555163914ABOUT MGALLERY THE RETREAT PALM DUBAI HOTEL COLLECTIONMGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai is Dubai’s first 5-star family-friendly wellness resort. Nestled on the iconic Palm Jumeirah, the resort offers a tranquil haven where guests can rejuvenate and relax amidst stunning beachfront views. With a focus on holistic wellness, The Retreat Palm Dubai provides a range of wellness activities, world-class dining options and luxurious accommodations. For more information visit theretreatpalmdubai.com or follow on instagram @theretreatpalmdubai.ABOUT MGALLERY HOTEL COLLECTIONThe MGallery Collection brand thoughtfully selects and curates unique properties around the world, forming a storied collection of boutique hotels with true soul where captivating stories are lived and shared. These more than 120 boutique hotels all around the world enjoy a unique history, inspired by the remarkable past of the building or destination that welcomes it, allowing guests to experience memorable moments.MGallery Collection establishments are hotels in which guests live the most beautiful experiences, marked by exceptional interiors, an art of mixology that awakens all the senses, and a well-being focused on balance in everyday life. MGallery Collection customers leave with an unconditional desire to discover the other jewels of the brand to live a new unique experience.The most renowned hotels in this collection include the Hotel Molitor in Paris, the Municipal Liverpool in the UK, the Santa Teresa Hotel in Rio de Janeiro, the Manly Pacific in Sydney in Australia, the Athens Capital in Greece or the Saigon Arts Hotel in Vietnam. MGallery Collection is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,700 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL -Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences. all.com | group.accor.com

