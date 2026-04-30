From Page to Stage: Marisa Peer Unveils Her New Book at TODA

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This May, the Theatre of Digital Art (TODA) will welcome back world-renowned therapist and bestselling author Marisa Peer for a powerful live experience. Titled Your Mind, Your Rules: Live with Marisa Peer, the event will take place on 17th May 2026, with guests arriving from 7:30 PM for an 8:00 PM start.Returning to Dubai following the global launch of her new book Your Mind, Your Rules, Marisa brings her work to life in an immersive, 90-minute session designed to help audiences understand how their minds shape every aspect of their lives - and how to change it.By the age of seven, the mind begins forming rules about identity, self-worth and what is possible. These patterns often go unnoticed, yet they influence confidence, relationships, success and behaviour well into adulthood. This live experience is designed to help attendees identify those patterns, break what’s holding them back, and begin rewriting those rules in real time.“After launching my book globally, I’m really happy to be back in Dubai and back at TODA. It’s a space I love, and I’m looking forward to sharing this work with people here, it’s the book that helped me get through cancer and change my life.”Blending live mindset work with TODA’s immersive digital art environment, the evening moves beyond a traditional book launch or talk. It is an interactive, guided experience where insight becomes practical transformation, offering attendees tools they can apply immediately in their everyday lives.Guests will gain a deeper understanding of why they think the way they do, the hidden patterns driving their behaviour, and how to work with their mind to create meaningful change - whether in confidence, relationship or personal success.Tickets are now available at AED380 and can be purchased on TODA’s website at www.toda.ae/your-mind-your-rules-live-with-marisa-peer . For more information and updates, follow @marisapeertherapy and @todadubai on Instagram.(ends)PR Contact:Gemma L’AppannaFounder and CEO, L’Atelier ConsultingEmail: gemma@latelierco.comPhone: +971 555163914About Marisa PeerFor over three decades, Marisa Peer has helped millions of people worldwide overcome their biggest challenges and create extraordinary lives. Voted Britain’s best therapist and honoured globally for her work, she has pioneered Rapid Transformational Therapy- a method proven to deliver lasting change in record time.Rapid Transformational Therapy(RTT) is a unique therapeutic method that blends hypnotherapy, psychotherapy, NLP, CBT, and neuroscience to uncover and transform the root causes of life’s most persistent issues. Marisa not only works directly with clients but also trains thousands of practitioners worldwide through the RTTSchool, equipping them with the skills to create powerful, lasting change for others.From Olympic athletes to CEOs, rockstars to royalty, and everyday people from every walk of life, Marisa’s approach has touched lives in more than 100 countries. Her mission is simple: to help you realise you are enough, and to give you the tools to live as if you’ve always known it.Marisa Peer Images:

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