World-Renowned Therapist Marisa Peer Brings Transformational Workshop to Bay Health Club

Exclusive live experience in the green heart of Dubai explores how subconscious beliefs shape confidence, health, and success

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bestselling author, internationally acclaimed therapist and creator of Rapid Transformational Therapy (RTT), Marisa Peer, will bring an exclusive live transformational experience to Bay Health Club, Al Barari, on 29 March 2026 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM.At a time when many people are feeling overwhelmed, anxious, or mentally stretched by recent events, the experience offers a rare opportunity to step back and understand the hidden mental patterns that shape confidence, wellbeing and success.Set within the lush surroundings of Al Barari, Bay Health Club is Dubai’s newest premium wellness destination. Surrounded by greenery and known for its calm, restorative atmosphere, the setting provides a fitting backdrop for an experience focused on clarity, emotional resilience, and personal transformation.Titled ‘Rewrite Your Rules and Upgrade Your Life,’ the half-day workshop invites participants to explore the subconscious beliefs formed in early life that continue to shape confidence, relationships, health, and success in adulthood.The event also coincides with the upcoming publication of Marisa’s highly anticipated new book, Your Mind. Your Rules, which will be released globally on 9 April 2026, with preorders now open. The book explores how childhood beliefs become the internal rules that shape adult life and how those rules can be rewritten to create lasting change.“By the age of seven, most people have already created the rules that run their life,” says Marisa Peer. “Rules about what they deserve, what success looks like, how love works, and even how their body responds to stress. The problem is that most people never realise those rules are there, so they spend their lives living within limitations they never consciously chose.”“Most people don’t need more willpower,” Marisa adds. “They need better rules. When you change the rules running your mind, you change the results you create in your life.”Drawing on over four decades of therapeutic experience, Marisa will guide participants through powerful insights and exercises designed to help them identify the hidden beliefs influencing their behaviour and replace them with new, empowering patterns of thought.The workshop also serves as a live introduction to the principles explored in Your Mind. Your Rules. alongside Marisa’s new transformational journey, Upgrade Your Life, launching this April.Throughout the morning, Marisa will guide participants through the core principles behind her work, exploring how subconscious beliefs formed in childhood continue to shape confidence, behaviour, and decision-making in adulthood. Through guided insights and exercises, attendees will begin identifying the hidden rules influencing their lives and learn how to replace limiting patterns with more empowering beliefs.The session will also explore the power of identity and how meaningful change begins when people shift the way they see themselves. Drawing on principles from her new Upgrade Your Life programme, Marisa will show participants how to move beyond self-doubt, reconnect with clarity and possibility, and create a mindset that supports greater vitality, confidence, and ease.The morning will conclude with a guided transformational activation inspired by her Rapid Transformational Therapy method, giving attendees the opportunity to experience firsthand how quickly the mind can release old limitations and install new beliefs aligned with the life they wantto create.Spaces are limited for this intimate workshop, and early booking is recommended.For tickets and further information follow @marisapeertherapy or visit the website:About Marisa PeerMarisa Peer is a world-renowned therapist, bestselling author, and the creator of Rapid Transformational Therapy (RTT). With more than 40 years of experience, she has worked with high-profile clients across business, sport, entertainment, and leadership, specialising in confidence, mindset mastery, behavioural change, and belief reprogramming.Book Pre-Order Link: https://smarturl.it/u3hAnQ Link to Images:

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