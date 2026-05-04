KAILO Talk Series: Gut Health & Hormones to Bring Leading Women’s Health Experts Together in Dubai

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KAILO announces the next KAILO Talk Series: Gut Health & Hormones, taking place on Wednesday 6 May 2026 at Tania’s Tea House, Dubai Hills, from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM, with guest arrival from 9:00 AM. The intimate wellness morning is priced at 95 AED and includes breakfast and a hot drink. The event is held in partnership with VitalWoman Wellness, Valeo Health and Nabta Health.Designed as a calm, curated space for women’s wellbeing, the Talk Series focuses on the connection between gut health and hormones, bringing together trusted experts, real conversations, and practical tools in a relaxed, community-driven setting.Hosted by Roshani Hill, Functional Hormone Health Coach at VitalWoman Wellness, the morning will explore how gut health impacts hormonal balance and how women can better support their bodies through every stage of life.Guests will begin with a 15-minute grounding intention-setting session led by Corrina Cohen, founder of Arise Wild Wellbeing, followed by an expert-led discussion and open conversation. A curated mini wellness marketplace featuring KAILO, Nabta Health and Valeo Health will run throughout the morning, alongside a nourishing breakfast and hot drink.“KAILO Talk Series was created to bring women together in a way that feels real, intimate and useful. We wanted to move away from formal health talks and instead create a space where women can learn directly from experts, ask questions, and walk away with tools they can actually use in their daily lives. Gut health and hormones sit at the centre of so many women’s wellbeing concerns, and this conversation helps make that science practical and accessible,” said Kristy Morris, CEO & Founder of KAILO.“This session is about helping women understand what their body is communicating, not just managing symptoms as they appear. As we age, our hormones change, and that has a big impact on the gut. The gut then shapes how those hormones are processed, so the two are in constant conversation. When women learn to read this connection, they stop chasing one symptom at a time and start seeing the bigger picture their body has been showing them all along. That shift, from disease management to real understanding, is where lasting change begins,” said Roshani Hill, Functional Hormone Health Coach at VitalWoman Wellness.The event brings together a strong collaboration across the region’s wellness leaders. KAILO leads the series as curator of meaningful women’s wellness experiences in Dubai, alongside Nabta Health, bringing preventive and clinical wellness expertise; Valeo Health, offering personalised, data-driven women’s health support; and Arise Wild Wellbeing, introducing grounding mindfulness practices to open the morning.The KAILO Talk Series: Gut Health & Hormones reflects a growing demand in the UAE for accessible, community-driven wellness experiences that combine science, conversation, and connection in a more human way.For more information about KAILO talks and wellness products, follow @kailo_aus or book your ticket via @latelierconsulting on Instagram or https://buy.stripe.com/3cIbJ281W7R3bNMdUxbV602 . Spaces are limited and confirmed on a first come, first served basis.(ends)PR Contact:Gemma L’AppannaFounder and CEO, L’Atelier ConsultingEmail: gemma@latelierco.comPhone: +971 555163914About KAILOAt KAILO, wellness is a lifestyle, not just a goal. We are committed to providing you with expert knowledge and premium superblends designed to support longevity and elevate your well-being. Whether you’re seeking inner harmony or glowing vitality, KAILO Nutrition makes wellness simple, accessible, and empowering - helping you thrive effortlessly and with confidence.KAILO began as a luxury wellness brand in the heart of Brisbane, Australia, with a vision to elevate health and wellbeing through premium, holistic products. With a deep commitment to cutting-edge wellness solutions, KAILO has expanded beyond its roots to offer transformative wellness products, training programs and events, providing individuals with the tools to achieve their best health from the inside out."Wellness is about creating sustainable habits that fit into your life, empowering you to thrive on your own journey" Kristy Morris, Founder & CEO of KAILO.About Eterna HealthEterna Health, founded by Dr. Adeel Khan, is a global leader in advanced regenerative medicine and longevity-focused wellness, with clinics in Florida , Mexico, and Dubai. Under Dr. Khan’s vision, Eterna Health integrates cutting-edge cellular therapies, stem-cell innovation and personalised longevity programmes within a luxury clinical environment. With treatment protocols rooted in scientific research, clinical trials, and global collaboration, Eterna Health provides a unique pathway for individuals seeking optimal healthspan, accelerated healing, and peak vitality.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.