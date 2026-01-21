Adam Sweet releases new single ‘Backstop’ on 30th January 2026

Adam Sweet Backstop

Already a firm favourite with Adam’s live audiences, Backstop consistently resonates through its meaningful lyrics and heartfelt, soulful delivery.

"I knew we were on to something special. It never fails to deliver a "pin-drop" moment of reflection and tenderness, even with the rowdiest of festival crowds! to be able to share this with you all." — Adam Sweet

LYME REGIS, DORSET, UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent UK blues-rock guitarist and singer-songwriter Adam Sweet will release his new single ‘Backstop’ on Friday 30th January 2026. The soulful ballad was co-written with Nashville-based, internationally renowned singer-songwriter Hugh Moffatt. Sweet and Moffatt started writing together when Hugh visited the UK in 2024. Since then, the pair have continued collaborating remotely, with Backstop emerging as the first song from their partnership. Hugh Moffatt is a highly respected songwriter whose songs have been recorded by artists including Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Jerry Lee Lewis, Merle Haggard, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Kesha.



“The first time we performed this song live I knew we were on to something special. It never fails to deliver a “pin-drop” moment of reflection and tenderness, even with the rowdiest of festival crowds! I’m excited to finally be able to share this with you all.” - Adam Sweet

After honing the song on the road with Adam’s touring band - nominated for ‘UK Blues Emerging Act of the Year’ in 2025 - the track was recorded at The Mortuary Studio, Adam’s own studio housed in a converted Victorian mortuary building in Exeter. The band features Garry Kroll on drums and percussion (Mark Ronson, Joss Stone, Elles Bailey), Paddy Blight on bass (The Hoosiers, Andy Timmons, Hollow Souls) and Thomas Hughes on organ (Nektar, Eddie Floyd, Geno Washington, The Selecter).

The track was produced and mixed by Adam and mastered in Nashville by Alex McCollough at True East Mastering.

"Adam Sweet is an amazing artist. It's an honor to collaborate with him and I'm really proud of ‘Backstop’. I think you'll love it!” - Hugh Moffatt

Backstop will be available on all major digital platforms from 30th January 2026, as well as to download directly from adamsweetmusic.com. The track will also feature on Adam’s forthcoming album, due for release later in 2026.

Private listen link for ‘Backstop’ on SoundCloud: https://on.soundcloud.com/AziqFVNes8F9j8l9Py

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/ef44rckb2ejnnjhj57zue/AFIUInguyse57HX6-wzoBoY?rlkey=jdwe16tl1v1eo9yk6vwy1alzx&dl=0



Credits

‘Backstop’ written by Adam Sweet and Hugh Moffatt

Produced by Adam Sweet

Recorded at The Mortuary Studio, Exeter, UK

Mastered by Alex McCollough at True East Mastering, Nashville, Tennessee

Press Kit:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/AdamSweetMusic

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/adamsweetmusic/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adamsweetmusic

Spotify: https://tinyurl.com/qrngmmm

Bandcamp: https://adamsweetmusic.bandcamp.com/music

