Artist Highlights the Unexpected Truth Behind Modern Affection: Why the Dog Often Comes First

losing a dog can be very traumatic and an oil painting can often keep those happy memories forever and certainly helps with the bereavement ” — Clive Hemsley

LONDON, OXFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A light-hearted but revealing observation by the award winning British artist Clive Hemsley has sparked new conversation about modern relationships: when people open their phone galleries, the dog often appears far more than their partners, family members, or even themselves. This insight has become the humorous yet meaningful foundation behind Hemsley’s latest body of work, exploring the emotional space dogs occupy in everyday life. Hemsley has painted over 2500 dogs over the last 12 years .....

“Most people don’t realise it until they look,” says Hemsley. “Scroll through the photos on your phone and count them. The one you really love — or at least the one you photograph most — is usually the dog.”

While delivered with humour, the point reflects a broader cultural shift. Companion animals have become central figures in many households, offering emotional grounding, routine, and connection. Hemsley’s portraits aim to capture that bond in an honest and relatable way.

A Life Shaped by Early Challenges

Hemsley’s path into the art world was anything but conventional. Growing up in the 1960s, he struggled with severe dyslexia at a time when the condition was neither widely recognised nor supported. “I didn’t know the alphabet or times tables,” he recalls. “You avoided school, or any situation that required a sensible answer. It affects everything you do.” But I went to Art college at 14 so foundation art was my only subject

These early barriers shaped both his resilience and his creative voice. Art became a way to communicate without relying on the written word — a space where ideas could be expressed freely. Later in life, his career expanded across design, advertising, and environmental projects, but painting remained a constant outlet.

Today, he channels those experiences into portraits that focus on character, not perfection. For Hemsley, a dog’s expression — curious, loyal, mischievous, or proud — often reveals more than formal human portraiture. Its also very useful for generating monies for charities



Why Dogs Dominate Modern Stories

Hemsley’s recent commentary resonates partly because it reflects how people document their lives. Smartphones have quietly become emotional diaries. Dogs, whose routines are consistent and whose reactions are expressive, naturally appear in these daily snapshots.

Psychologists note that pet-focused photography correlates with feelings of companionship, safety, and stability. Hemsley’s work taps into that observation, not by analysing it academically, but by painting what people already feel.



His portraits have gained attention for blending fine-art technique with a sense of humour and emotional familiarity. Many clients, he notes, respond less to the technical style and more to the idea that someone finally “gets” why their dog feels like a central figure in their home.



Hemsley’s press statements, exhibitions, and recent projects all centre on the same message: dogs are not simply pets; they are part of the family story. By grounding his art in everyday truth — and an honest, funny opening line — he aims to make people smile while also recognising the depth of the human–animal bond.

For more information on Clive Hemsley’s work or upcoming exhibitions, media enquiries can be directed to:

clive.hemsley@livedesigns.co www.thedogportraitartist.co.uk 07702494424

most of my customers both here in UK and the USA just email me a picture - then we have a chat

his new gallery is in Axminster Devon UK

Archway Gallery and Studio, Church street, Axminster Devon DT7 3EQ

Remember a dog portrait is forever - not just for Christmas

