The Messerschmitt Owners’ Club is celebrating its 70th Anniversary this year

Elvis Red KR used for Elvis movie Messerschmitt Rally at the farm

The Messerschmitt ‘Kabinenroller’, an iconic post-war microcar, designed by Fritz Fend and famous for its tandem-seating

Elvis captured using his own Messerschmitt” — Alison Armfield

LONDON, OXFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Messerschmitt ‘Kabinenroller’, an iconic post-war microcar, is celebrating its 70 years birthday this year -designed by Fritz Fend and famous for its tandem-seating and bubble canopy, powered by a small Fichtel & Sachs two- stroke engine, was exported to many places around the world, It can be argued that it received its warmest welcome in Great Britain. Londoners saw the export model KR 175 on their streets for the first time in April 1954 and then the more powerful KR200 in 1955.

It was not long before a group of London enthusiasts started a social club, to meet and discuss these iconic vehicles that were available to purchase new and used as daily transport.

The Messerschmitt Owners Club, London and Southeast (L&SE) had a small magazine and after several changes of editor, Les Tilbury took over in 1963 and together with his wife May had a dramatic effect on the club, being the focus point from the 1970s to late 1980s. Hosting weekend meetings at his home where the teenage owners of the “£5 bangers” could work together on their Messerschmitts, borrow tools and gain knowledge of the mechanics, plus sourcing spare parts to keep the cars on the road. They were an altruistic group that volunteered their time, talents and money ensuring hundreds of Messerschmitts were not scrapped and they were the main architects of all that the current members can still enjoy.

A separate group started in the North with Ernst Hartmann and Phil Boothroyd becoming involved in the Messerschmitt Owners Club GB. Les and Phil were responsible for the later merging of these two clubs.

The American section of the Messerschmitt Owners club held its first official get together at founder, Les Klinge’s house in New Jersey in August 1971. He had ‘taken a gamble’ and travelled over to visit English Messerschmitt owners earlier that year. Les Tilbury was extremely concerned about what he would make of his ‘backyard of clapped-out bubble cars’ so the group made a plan and fifty members and friends gathered for a welcome meal and film show followed by a programme of events plus the biggest ever club run organised by the MOC. A letter of thanks concluded: “We might have found that we could not stand the sights of each other and the whole Anglo-American future of the MOC would have come apart. Happily, we seem to click and now we can say with the greatest sincerity, here’s to the next time!”

Today the American cohort is well represented across the states, members driving huge distances to attend annual microcar rallies such as ‘Meet in the Middle’.

From their origins providing personal economical mobility in an era of the motor car boom, when owning your own transport became standard rather than a luxury item, with basic engineering the Messerschmitt owner could maintain the car; giving reliability and fuel efficiency better than many competitors.

Racing driver, Ken Piper won multiple events driving a KR175 for Testwood Motors and later at autocross in a TG500 four-wheeled ‘Tiger’. He was active within the club and assisted by his truly committed wife Charlie, hosted two spectacular events at their farm in 1994 and 2014 that made the national news.

Messerschmitts’ other claim to fame is being owned by many celebrities including Elvis Presley: one story goes it was a gift from RCA after selling his first million records which he later bartered for a shopping spree in Lansky Brothers clothing store. Actor, Tony Curtis and his wife Janet Leigh drove one around Paris during the making of “Trapeze”. English actor, Jon Pertwee, renown as the third, Dr Who owned a KR200 and was also President of the MOC for many years. Chicago born, musical comedian and multi-instrumentalist, Vic Hyde, known for his innovative one-man band act, had a vast collection of three-wheeled vehicles including Messerschmitts. He was a regular and welcomed visitor to the L&SE group.

Cars have appeared in numerous films and TV shows often supplied by club members. Australian based Fred Diwell was approached to contract his car for a proposed Warner Bros movie. Fred said “negotiations included allowing modifications, repairs and enhancements plus being shipped to the Gold Coast. The car was repainted in red and black and American style bumper bars were added, then left in Queensland due to adverse weather and covid pandemic.” Eventually it appeared in Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 movie, Elvis.

As well as great enthusiasm for the cars, the club has always had an active social side. From pub and luncheon meetings, Easter holidays amazed residents when a convoy of Messerschmitts drove through the landscape to arrive at scenic hot spots. The annual rally, held this year in the Lake District with members travelling far and wide to meet up with friends, take part in road runs, visit local attractions and attend the Sunday concourse with its various prizes.

Partsmart offers an almost complete catalogue of new parts available only to club members, which can be delivered worldwide. All members also receive the bi-monthly Kabinews, a well-produced full-colour magazine with international contributors that aims to keep readers up to date with articles, events and parts available for their beloved ‘bubbles’.

The club has an unbroken history stretching back to 1956 and the MOC is still ‘on the road’ with global membership. It has evolved with the times, becoming a limited by guarantee company although still run almost entirely by volunteers: a small, dedicated group that strives to keep these vehicles working, rather than just museum pieces.

Alison Armfield.

Discover more about these iconic cars visit https://www.messerschmitt.co.uk

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