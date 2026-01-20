Senate Bill 1141 Printer's Number 1392
PENNSYLVANIA, January 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 1392
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1141
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, JANUARY 20, 2026
REFERRED TO FINANCE, JANUARY 20, 2026
AN ACT
Amending Titles 24 (Education) and 71 (State Government) of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in membership,
contributions and benefits, further providing for creditable
nonschool service; and, in membership, credited service,
classes of service, and eligibility for benefits, further
providing for creditable nonstate service.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 8304(b)(2) of Title 24 of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 8304. Creditable nonschool service.
* * *
(b) Limitations on nonschool service.--Creditable nonschool
service credit shall be limited to:
* * *
(2) Military service other than intervening military
service, activated military service or service performed
during USERRA leave not exceeding [five] ten years provided
that a member with multiple service may not purchase more
than a total of [five] ten years of military service in both
