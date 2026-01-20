Submit Release
Senate Bill 1141 Printer's Number 1392

PENNSYLVANIA, January 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 1392

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1141

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, JANUARY 20, 2026

REFERRED TO FINANCE, JANUARY 20, 2026

AN ACT

Amending Titles 24 (Education) and 71 (State Government) of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in membership,

contributions and benefits, further providing for creditable

nonschool service; and, in membership, credited service,

classes of service, and eligibility for benefits, further

providing for creditable nonstate service.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 8304(b)(2) of Title 24 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 8304. Creditable nonschool service.

* * *

(b) Limitations on nonschool service.--Creditable nonschool

service credit shall be limited to:

* * *

(2) Military service other than intervening military

service, activated military service or service performed

during USERRA leave not exceeding [five] ten years provided

that a member with multiple service may not purchase more

than a total of [five] ten years of military service in both

