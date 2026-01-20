Senate Bill 1141 Printer's Number 1392

PENNSYLVANIA, January 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 1392 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 1141 Session of 2026 INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, JANUARY 20, 2026 REFERRED TO FINANCE, JANUARY 20, 2026 AN ACT Amending Titles 24 (Education) and 71 (State Government) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in membership, contributions and benefits, further providing for creditable nonschool service; and, in membership, credited service, classes of service, and eligibility for benefits, further providing for creditable nonstate service. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 8304(b)(2) of Title 24 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended to read: § 8304. Creditable nonschool service. * * * (b) Limitations on nonschool service.--Creditable nonschool service credit shall be limited to: * * * (2) Military service other than intervening military service, activated military service or service performed during USERRA leave not exceeding [five] ten years provided that a member with multiple service may not purchase more than a total of [five] ten years of military service in both 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.