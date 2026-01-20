Senate Resolution 208 Printer's Number 1390
PENNSYLVANIA, January 20 - provide education, medical care and humanitarian relief,
resulting in churches being burned, looted and occupied; and
WHEREAS, Priests, nuns, pastors and Christian aid workers in
Haiti have been kidnapped at gunpoint, held for ransom,
assaulted or killed, often during worship services or funerals;
and
WHEREAS, Open Doors International reported that, in 2023, a
gang attack on a Christian orphanage in Port-au-Prince resulted
in the abduction of children and staff, the burning of vehicles
and threats of execution, demonstrating the deliberate targeting
of Christian ministries serving the poor; and
WHEREAS, Despite this terror, the Church in Haiti continues
to feed the hungry, care for the sick and shelter the displaced,
bearing witness to faith, resilience and service in the face of
violence; and
WHEREAS, The most severe persecution of Christians today,
according to Open Doors International, is occurring in Nigeria,
Africa's most populous nation and home to one of the world's
largest Christian populations; and
WHEREAS, Over the past decade, tens of thousands of
Christians in Nigeria have been murdered by Boko Haram
terrorists and Fulani extremist militias, with churches bombed
during worship, villages destroyed, clergy executed and entire
Christian communities wiped out; and
WHEREAS, In 2023 alone, more than 5,000 Christians were
killed for their faith in Nigeria, while women and children were
abducted, forcibly converted or murdered for refusing to
renounce Christianity; and
WHEREAS, The atrocities in Nigeria account for more
abductions, forcible conversions and murders than in all other
