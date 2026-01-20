Senate Resolution 208 Printer's Number 1390

PENNSYLVANIA, January 20 - provide education, medical care and humanitarian relief,

resulting in churches being burned, looted and occupied; and

WHEREAS, Priests, nuns, pastors and Christian aid workers in

Haiti have been kidnapped at gunpoint, held for ransom,

assaulted or killed, often during worship services or funerals;

and

WHEREAS, Open Doors International reported that, in 2023, a

gang attack on a Christian orphanage in Port-au-Prince resulted

in the abduction of children and staff, the burning of vehicles

and threats of execution, demonstrating the deliberate targeting

of Christian ministries serving the poor; and

WHEREAS, Despite this terror, the Church in Haiti continues

to feed the hungry, care for the sick and shelter the displaced,

bearing witness to faith, resilience and service in the face of

violence; and

WHEREAS, The most severe persecution of Christians today,

according to Open Doors International, is occurring in Nigeria,

Africa's most populous nation and home to one of the world's

largest Christian populations; and

WHEREAS, Over the past decade, tens of thousands of

Christians in Nigeria have been murdered by Boko Haram

terrorists and Fulani extremist militias, with churches bombed

during worship, villages destroyed, clergy executed and entire

Christian communities wiped out; and

WHEREAS, In 2023 alone, more than 5,000 Christians were

killed for their faith in Nigeria, while women and children were

abducted, forcibly converted or murdered for refusing to

renounce Christianity; and

WHEREAS, The atrocities in Nigeria account for more

abductions, forcible conversions and murders than in all other

