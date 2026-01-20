Submit Release
Senate Bill 1140 Printer's Number 1391

PENNSYLVANIA, January 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 1391

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1140

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, A. WILLIAMS, COSTA, TARTAGLIONE, KIM,

KANE, COMITTA, HAYWOOD, VOGEL, CAPPELLETTI AND FONTANA,

JANUARY 20, 2026

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JANUARY 20, 2026

AN ACT

Amending the act of October 25, 2012 (P.L.1618, No.197),

entitled "An act providing for the National Human Trafficking

Resource Center Hotline Notification Act; imposing duties on

the Department of Labor and Industry; and prescribing

penalties," further providing for definitions; providing for

training requirements for public lodging establishments and

for training requirements for third-party listing platforms

and rental operators; further providing for enforcement, for

violation, for affirmative defenses, for administrative

penalties and for criminal penalties; and imposing duties on

the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definition of "establishment" in section 2 of

the act of October 25, 2012 (P.L.1618, No.197), known as the

National Human Trafficking Resource Center Hotline Notification

Act, is amended and the section is amended by adding definitions

to read:

Section 2. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

