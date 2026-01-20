Senate Bill 1140 Printer's Number 1391
PENNSYLVANIA, January 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 1391
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1140
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, A. WILLIAMS, COSTA, TARTAGLIONE, KIM,
KANE, COMITTA, HAYWOOD, VOGEL, CAPPELLETTI AND FONTANA,
JANUARY 20, 2026
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JANUARY 20, 2026
AN ACT
Amending the act of October 25, 2012 (P.L.1618, No.197),
entitled "An act providing for the National Human Trafficking
Resource Center Hotline Notification Act; imposing duties on
the Department of Labor and Industry; and prescribing
penalties," further providing for definitions; providing for
training requirements for public lodging establishments and
for training requirements for third-party listing platforms
and rental operators; further providing for enforcement, for
violation, for affirmative defenses, for administrative
penalties and for criminal penalties; and imposing duties on
the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definition of "establishment" in section 2 of
the act of October 25, 2012 (P.L.1618, No.197), known as the
National Human Trafficking Resource Center Hotline Notification
Act, is amended and the section is amended by adding definitions
to read:
Section 2. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
