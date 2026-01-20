Senate Bill 1142 Printer's Number 1393

PENNSYLVANIA, January 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 1393

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1142

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY MALONE, MASTRIANO, STREET AND COSTA,

JANUARY 20, 2026

REFERRED TO GAME AND FISHERIES, JANUARY 20, 2026

AN ACT

Amending Title 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in hunting and furtaking licenses, further

providing for resident license and fee exemptions.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2706 of Title 34 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:

§ 2706. Resident license and fee exemptions.

* * *

(i) Complimentary antlerless deer license.--

(1) Notwithstanding any other provision of this title,

an individual who successfully completes a hunter education

program provided by the commission under section 2704(b)

shall be eligible to receive one antlerless deer license from

the commission.

(2) An antlerless deer license issued under this

subsection shall be valid only for the license year in which

the hunter education program was completed or the immediately

