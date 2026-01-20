Senate Bill 1142 Printer's Number 1393
PENNSYLVANIA, January 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 1393
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1142
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY MALONE, MASTRIANO, STREET AND COSTA,
JANUARY 20, 2026
REFERRED TO GAME AND FISHERIES, JANUARY 20, 2026
AN ACT
Amending Title 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in hunting and furtaking licenses, further
providing for resident license and fee exemptions.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2706 of Title 34 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:
§ 2706. Resident license and fee exemptions.
* * *
(i) Complimentary antlerless deer license.--
(1) Notwithstanding any other provision of this title,
an individual who successfully completes a hunter education
program provided by the commission under section 2704(b)
shall be eligible to receive one antlerless deer license from
the commission.
(2) An antlerless deer license issued under this
subsection shall be valid only for the license year in which
the hunter education program was completed or the immediately
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.