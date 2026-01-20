Senate Bill 1146 Printer's Number 1397
PENNSYLVANIA, January 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 1397
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1146
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN AND VOGEL, JANUARY 20, 2026
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JANUARY 20, 2026
AN ACT
Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in registration of vehicles, providing for Flagship
Niagara commemorative registration plate.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 75 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 1354.2. Flagship Niagara commemorative registration plate.
(a) Plate.--The department, in consultation with the
Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, shall replicate
the Flagship Niagara commemorative registration plate that was
released under former section 1354 (relating to Flagship Niagara
commemorative registration plate). Upon application of any
person, accompanied by a fee of $45 which shall be in addition
to the registration fee, the department shall issue the plate
for a passenger car, motor home, motorcycle, trailer or truck
with a registered gross weight of not more than 14,000 pounds.
(b) Use of fee.--Of each fee paid under subsection (a), $15
shall be deposited into the Flagship Niagara Account, which is
