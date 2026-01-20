Senate Bill 1146 Printer's Number 1397

PENNSYLVANIA, January 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 1397

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1146

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN AND VOGEL, JANUARY 20, 2026

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JANUARY 20, 2026

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in registration of vehicles, providing for Flagship

Niagara commemorative registration plate.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 75 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 1354.2. Flagship Niagara commemorative registration plate.

(a) Plate.--The department, in consultation with the

Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, shall replicate

the Flagship Niagara commemorative registration plate that was

released under former section 1354 (relating to Flagship Niagara

commemorative registration plate). Upon application of any

person, accompanied by a fee of $45 which shall be in addition

to the registration fee, the department shall issue the plate

for a passenger car, motor home, motorcycle, trailer or truck

with a registered gross weight of not more than 14,000 pounds.

(b) Use of fee.--Of each fee paid under subsection (a), $15

shall be deposited into the Flagship Niagara Account, which is

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19