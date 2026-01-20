Submit Release
Senate Bill 1143 Printer's Number 1394

PENNSYLVANIA, January 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 1394

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1143

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY FONTANA, STEFANO, COSTA, VOGEL, J. WARD AND

ROBINSON, JANUARY 20, 2026

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JANUARY 20, 2026

AN ACT

Amending Title 23 (Domestic Relations) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in child protective services, further

providing for employees having contact with children and

adoptive and foster parents.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 6344(c)(4) of Title 23 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 6344. Employees having contact with children; adoptive and

foster parents.

* * *

(c) Grounds for denying employment or participation in

program, activity or service.--

* * *

(4) In addition to paragraphs (1), (2) and (3), in no

case shall an employer, administrator, supervisor or other

person responsible for employment decisions or involved in

the selection of volunteers [at a child day-care center,

group day-care home or family child-care home] hire or

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

