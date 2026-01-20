Senate Bill 1143 Printer's Number 1394
PENNSYLVANIA, January 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 1394
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1143
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY FONTANA, STEFANO, COSTA, VOGEL, J. WARD AND
ROBINSON, JANUARY 20, 2026
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JANUARY 20, 2026
AN ACT
Amending Title 23 (Domestic Relations) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in child protective services, further
providing for employees having contact with children and
adoptive and foster parents.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 6344(c)(4) of Title 23 of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 6344. Employees having contact with children; adoptive and
foster parents.
* * *
(c) Grounds for denying employment or participation in
program, activity or service.--
* * *
(4) In addition to paragraphs (1), (2) and (3), in no
case shall an employer, administrator, supervisor or other
person responsible for employment decisions or involved in
the selection of volunteers [at a child day-care center,
group day-care home or family child-care home] hire or
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
