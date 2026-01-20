Senate Bill 1143 Printer's Number 1394

PENNSYLVANIA, January 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 1394 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 1143 Session of 2026 INTRODUCED BY FONTANA, STEFANO, COSTA, VOGEL, J. WARD AND ROBINSON, JANUARY 20, 2026 REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JANUARY 20, 2026 AN ACT Amending Title 23 (Domestic Relations) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in child protective services, further providing for employees having contact with children and adoptive and foster parents. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 6344(c)(4) of Title 23 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended to read: § 6344. Employees having contact with children; adoptive and foster parents. * * * (c) Grounds for denying employment or participation in program, activity or service.-- * * * (4) In addition to paragraphs (1), (2) and (3), in no case shall an employer, administrator, supervisor or other person responsible for employment decisions or involved in the selection of volunteers [at a child day-care center, group day-care home or family child-care home] hire or 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.