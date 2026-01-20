Submit Release
Senate Bill 1144 Printer's Number 1395

PENNSYLVANIA, January 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 1395

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1144

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, BOSCOLA, MASTRIANO, PENNYCUICK,

CULVER, VOGEL AND J. WARD, JANUARY 20, 2026

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JANUARY 20, 2026

AN ACT

Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in sentencing, providing

for sentencing for certain aggravated cruelty to animal

offenses.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 42 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 9720.9. Sentencing for certain aggravated cruelty to animal

offenses.

(a) Sentencing enhancement.-- The Pennsylvania Commission on

Sentencing, in accordance with section 2154 (relating to

adoption of guidelines for sentencing), shall provide for a

sentence enhancement within its guidelines for an offense under

18 Pa.C.S. § 5534(a)(2) (relating to aggravated cruelty to

animal) specifying variations from the range of sentences

applicable based on the aggravating circumstance of the offense

committed using a deadly weapon.

(b) Definition.--As used in this section, the following

