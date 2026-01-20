Senate Bill 1144 Printer's Number 1395

PENNSYLVANIA, January 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 1395 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 1144 Session of 2026 INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, BOSCOLA, MASTRIANO, PENNYCUICK, CULVER, VOGEL AND J. WARD, JANUARY 20, 2026 REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JANUARY 20, 2026 AN ACT Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in sentencing, providing for sentencing for certain aggravated cruelty to animal offenses. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Title 42 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a section to read: § 9720.9. Sentencing for certain aggravated cruelty to animal offenses. (a) Sentencing enhancement.-- The Pennsylvania Commission on Sentencing, in accordance with section 2154 (relating to adoption of guidelines for sentencing), shall provide for a sentence enhancement within its guidelines for an offense under 18 Pa.C.S. § 5534(a)(2) (relating to aggravated cruelty to animal) specifying variations from the range of sentences applicable based on the aggravating circumstance of the offense committed using a deadly weapon. (b) Definition.--As used in this section, the following 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.