Senate Bill 1144 Printer's Number 1395
PENNSYLVANIA, January 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 1395
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1144
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, BOSCOLA, MASTRIANO, PENNYCUICK,
CULVER, VOGEL AND J. WARD, JANUARY 20, 2026
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JANUARY 20, 2026
AN ACT
Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in sentencing, providing
for sentencing for certain aggravated cruelty to animal
offenses.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 42 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 9720.9. Sentencing for certain aggravated cruelty to animal
offenses.
(a) Sentencing enhancement.-- The Pennsylvania Commission on
Sentencing, in accordance with section 2154 (relating to
adoption of guidelines for sentencing), shall provide for a
sentence enhancement within its guidelines for an offense under
18 Pa.C.S. § 5534(a)(2) (relating to aggravated cruelty to
animal) specifying variations from the range of sentences
applicable based on the aggravating circumstance of the offense
committed using a deadly weapon.
(b) Definition.--As used in this section, the following
