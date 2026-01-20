Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,938 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,333 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1145 Printer's Number 1396

PENNSYLVANIA, January 20 - secure protocol to facilitate timely confirmation of reports

under this subsection for the sole purpose of enabling the

department to comply with the provisions of this subsection.

(5) Any disclosure of information under this subsection

shall be limited to confirmation of reporting compliance

under this subsection and may not include investigative or

identifying details beyond the information that is necessary

to complete the verification process.

(c) Report not made regarding suspected sexual abuse or

exploitation.--If a compliance review for a facility reveals

that a report of suspected sexual abuse or exploitation was not

made in accordance with 23 Pa.C.S. Ch. 63, the department shall:

(1) Make a report of suspected sexual abuse or

exploitation in accordance with 23 Pa.C.S. Ch. 63 or

otherwise notify child protective services or a law

enforcement agency of the suspected sexual abuse or

exploitation.

(2) Record the name of any mandated reporter who knew or

reasonably should have known of the circumstances requiring

the reporting of suspected sexual abuse or exploitation but

who did not file a report of suspected sexual abuse or

exploitation.

(d) Posting of information.--The department shall post on

its publicly accessible Internet website a report identifying

the names of each facility identified in a compliance review

that failed to file a required report of suspected sexual abuse

or exploitation in accordance with 23 Pa.C.S. Ch. 63. The report

shall not include the name or other personally identifying

information of any mandated reporter or alleged victim of sexual

abuse or exploitation.

20260SB1145PN1396 - 4 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 1145 Printer's Number 1396

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.