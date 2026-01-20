Senate Bill 1145 Printer's Number 1396
PENNSYLVANIA, January 20
under this subsection for the sole purpose of enabling the
department to comply with the provisions of this subsection.
(5) Any disclosure of information under this subsection
shall be limited to confirmation of reporting compliance
under this subsection and may not include investigative or
identifying details beyond the information that is necessary
to complete the verification process.
(c) Report not made regarding suspected sexual abuse or
exploitation.--If a compliance review for a facility reveals
that a report of suspected sexual abuse or exploitation was not
made in accordance with 23 Pa.C.S. Ch. 63, the department shall:
(1) Make a report of suspected sexual abuse or
exploitation in accordance with 23 Pa.C.S. Ch. 63 or
otherwise notify child protective services or a law
enforcement agency of the suspected sexual abuse or
exploitation.
(2) Record the name of any mandated reporter who knew or
reasonably should have known of the circumstances requiring
the reporting of suspected sexual abuse or exploitation but
who did not file a report of suspected sexual abuse or
exploitation.
(d) Posting of information.--The department shall post on
its publicly accessible Internet website a report identifying
the names of each facility identified in a compliance review
that failed to file a required report of suspected sexual abuse
or exploitation in accordance with 23 Pa.C.S. Ch. 63. The report
shall not include the name or other personally identifying
information of any mandated reporter or alleged victim of sexual
abuse or exploitation.
20260SB1145PN1396 - 4 -
