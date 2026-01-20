Senate Bill 1147 Printer's Number 1387
PENNSYLVANIA, January 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 1387
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1147
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, BROOKS, BAKER, BARTOLOTTA, CULVER,
KANE, KEARNEY, LAUGHLIN, SCHWANK, J. WARD AND YAW,
JANUARY 20, 2026
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, JANUARY 20, 2026
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An
act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public
welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in public assistance,
further providing for emergency transportation services.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 443.13 of the act of June 13, 1967
(P.L.31, No.21), known as the Human Services Code, is amended to
read:
Section 443.13. Emergency Transportation Services.--(a)
Subject to Federal approval as may be necessary and contingent
on Federal financial participation, from money appropriated for
the department under the act of August 3, 2023 (P.L.471, No.1A),
known as the General Appropriation Act of 2023, sufficient funds
shall be included to provide reimbursement for ground mileage
for every loaded mile and to provide the greater of the highest
Medicare rates published in the Ambulance Fee Schedule Public
Use File for calendar year 2023 or the current Medicaid
