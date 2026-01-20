Submit Release
Senate Bill 1147 Printer's Number 1387

PENNSYLVANIA, January 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 1387

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1147

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, BROOKS, BAKER, BARTOLOTTA, CULVER,

KANE, KEARNEY, LAUGHLIN, SCHWANK, J. WARD AND YAW,

JANUARY 20, 2026

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, JANUARY 20, 2026

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An

act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public

welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in public assistance,

further providing for emergency transportation services.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 443.13 of the act of June 13, 1967

(P.L.31, No.21), known as the Human Services Code, is amended to

read:

Section 443.13. Emergency Transportation Services.--(a)

Subject to Federal approval as may be necessary and contingent

on Federal financial participation, from money appropriated for

the department under the act of August 3, 2023 (P.L.471, No.1A),

known as the General Appropriation Act of 2023, sufficient funds

shall be included to provide reimbursement for ground mileage

for every loaded mile and to provide the greater of the highest

Medicare rates published in the Ambulance Fee Schedule Public

Use File for calendar year 2023 or the current Medicaid

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

Senate Bill 1147 Printer's Number 1387

