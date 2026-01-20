Senate Bill 1148 Printer's Number 1388

PENNSYLVANIA, January 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 1388 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 1148 Session of 2026 INTRODUCED BY KANE, CAPPELLETTI, TARTAGLIONE, MALONE, KEARNEY, KIM, HUGHES, COLLETT, HAYWOOD, COSTA, VOGEL, COMITTA, STREET, SCHWANK AND SAVAL, JANUARY 20, 2026 REFERRED TO URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, JANUARY 20, 2026 AN ACT Amending the act of October 27, 1955 (P.L.744, No.222), entitled "An act prohibiting certain practices of discrimination because of race, color, religious creed, ancestry, age or national origin by employers, employment agencies, labor organizations and others as herein defined; creating the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission in the Governor's Office; defining its functions, powers and duties; providing for procedure and enforcement; providing for formulation of an educational program to prevent prejudice; providing for judicial review and enforcement and imposing penalties," further providing for unlawful discriminatory practices. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 5(h)(3.1) of the act of October 27, 1955 (P.L.744, No.222), known as the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act, is amended to read: Section 5. Unlawful Discriminatory Practices.--It shall be an unlawful discriminatory practice, unless based upon a bona fide occupational qualification, or in the case of a fraternal corporation or association, unless based upon membership in such association or corporation, or except where based upon applicable security regulations established by the United States 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22

