Senate Bill 1148 Printer's Number 1388
PENNSYLVANIA, January 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 1388
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1148
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY KANE, CAPPELLETTI, TARTAGLIONE, MALONE, KEARNEY,
KIM, HUGHES, COLLETT, HAYWOOD, COSTA, VOGEL, COMITTA, STREET,
SCHWANK AND SAVAL, JANUARY 20, 2026
REFERRED TO URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, JANUARY 20, 2026
AN ACT
Amending the act of October 27, 1955 (P.L.744, No.222), entitled
"An act prohibiting certain practices of discrimination
because of race, color, religious creed, ancestry, age or
national origin by employers, employment agencies, labor
organizations and others as herein defined; creating the
Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission in the Governor's
Office; defining its functions, powers and duties; providing
for procedure and enforcement; providing for formulation of
an educational program to prevent prejudice; providing for
judicial review and enforcement and imposing penalties,"
further providing for unlawful discriminatory practices.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 5(h)(3.1) of the act of October 27, 1955
(P.L.744, No.222), known as the Pennsylvania Human Relations
Act, is amended to read:
Section 5. Unlawful Discriminatory Practices.--It shall be
an unlawful discriminatory practice, unless based upon a bona
fide occupational qualification, or in the case of a fraternal
corporation or association, unless based upon membership in such
association or corporation, or except where based upon
applicable security regulations established by the United States
