Senate Bill 1148 Printer's Number 1388

PENNSYLVANIA, January 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 1388

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1148

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY KANE, CAPPELLETTI, TARTAGLIONE, MALONE, KEARNEY,

KIM, HUGHES, COLLETT, HAYWOOD, COSTA, VOGEL, COMITTA, STREET,

SCHWANK AND SAVAL, JANUARY 20, 2026

REFERRED TO URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, JANUARY 20, 2026

AN ACT

Amending the act of October 27, 1955 (P.L.744, No.222), entitled

"An act prohibiting certain practices of discrimination

because of race, color, religious creed, ancestry, age or

national origin by employers, employment agencies, labor

organizations and others as herein defined; creating the

Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission in the Governor's

Office; defining its functions, powers and duties; providing

for procedure and enforcement; providing for formulation of

an educational program to prevent prejudice; providing for

judicial review and enforcement and imposing penalties,"

further providing for unlawful discriminatory practices.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 5(h)(3.1) of the act of October 27, 1955

(P.L.744, No.222), known as the Pennsylvania Human Relations

Act, is amended to read:

Section 5. Unlawful Discriminatory Practices.--It shall be

an unlawful discriminatory practice, unless based upon a bona

fide occupational qualification, or in the case of a fraternal

corporation or association, unless based upon membership in such

association or corporation, or except where based upon

applicable security regulations established by the United States

