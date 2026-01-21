Comment deadline nears for 2027 Medicare Advantage, Part D policy proposals

The comment period for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' proposed rule for policies governing the Medicare Advantage and Part D programs for contract year 2027 ends Jan. 26. Within the proposal, CMS seeks changes to the Quality Rating System (Star Ratings) measure set and health plan marketing practices but is not attempting to change the risk adjustment model. Instead, the proposed rule includes several requests for information seeking public input on potential improvements to modernize the MA program, including changes to the risk adjustment and quality bonus payment systems; oversight of chronic condition special needs plans serving dually eligible individuals; and coverage of well-being and nutrition policies, among other issues. Comments can be submitted at www.regulations.gov.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.