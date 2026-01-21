Submit Release
AHA responds to House request for information on modernizing MACRA

The AHA Jan. 20 made recommendations to Congress on modernizing the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act. Among the proposals, the AHA recommended updates to alternative payment model design, investment in resources for rural hospitals, improvements to the Merit-based Incentive Payment System, updated requirements for accountable care organizations and physician fee schedule updates.

