Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 22, 2026

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, January 22, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Allen Allen County Regional Transit Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Auglaize Village of Cridersville

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Butler Butler County Board of Developmental Disabilities

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Carroll Lee Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Clark City of New Carlisle

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Cuyahoga Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit City of Rocky River

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

North Royalton City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Cuyahoga County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

City of Rocky River Refuse Transfer Station

Financial Assurance Certification

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Erie Florence Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Franklin Village of Valleyview

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Sang Pham, DDS

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2023 Compliance Examination MED

City of Canal Winchester

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Village of Urbancrest

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Greene Greene County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Hamilton Forest Hills Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Colerain Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Huron Huron County Landfill

Financial Assurance Certification

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Jefferson TEMS Joint Ambulance District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Logan Logan County Metropolitan Housing Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Lucas City of Waterville

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Madison City of London

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning City of Campbell

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Medina Medina County Council of Governments on Drug Enforcement

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Mercer Village of Coldwater

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Pickaway City of Circleville-Pickaway Township Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Portage Portage County District Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Richland City of Shelby

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Stark Sandy Creek Joint Fire District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Trumbull Vienna Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Tuscarawas Village of Gnadenhutten

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Wayne Wayne Metropolitan Housing Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Wyandot Carey Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit