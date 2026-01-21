Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,263 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,504 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 22, 2026

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, January 22, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Allen County Regional Transit Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Auglaize Village of Cridersville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Butler Butler County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Carroll Lee Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Clark City of New Carlisle
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
City of Rocky River
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
North Royalton City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Cuyahoga County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Rocky River Refuse Transfer Station
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Erie Florence Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Franklin Village of Valleyview
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Sang Pham, DDS
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2023		 Compliance Examination MED
City of Canal Winchester
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Urbancrest
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Greene Greene County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton Forest Hills Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Colerain Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Huron Huron County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Jefferson TEMS Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Logan Logan County Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Lucas City of Waterville
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Madison City of London
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning City of Campbell
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Medina Medina County Council of Governments on Drug Enforcement
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Mercer Village of Coldwater
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Pickaway City of Circleville-Pickaway Township Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Portage Portage County District Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Richland City of Shelby
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Stark Sandy Creek Joint Fire District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Trumbull Vienna Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Tuscarawas Village of Gnadenhutten
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Wayne Wayne Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Wyandot Carey Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 22, 2026

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.