Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 22, 2026
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, January 22, 2026.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Allen County Regional Transit Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Auglaize
|Village of Cridersville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Butler
|Butler County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Carroll
|Lee Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clark
|City of New Carlisle
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|City of Rocky River
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|North Royalton City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Cuyahoga County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Rocky River Refuse Transfer Station
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Erie
|Florence Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Franklin
|Village of Valleyview
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Sang Pham, DDS
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2023
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|City of Canal Winchester
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Urbancrest
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Greene
|Greene County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|Forest Hills Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Colerain Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Huron
|Huron County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Jefferson
|TEMS Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Logan
|Logan County Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lucas
|City of Waterville
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Madison
|City of London
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|City of Campbell
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Medina
|Medina County Council of Governments on Drug Enforcement
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Mercer
|Village of Coldwater
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Pickaway
|City of Circleville-Pickaway Township Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Portage
|Portage County District Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Richland
|City of Shelby
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Stark
|Sandy Creek Joint Fire District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Trumbull
|Vienna Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Tuscarawas
|Village of Gnadenhutten
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wayne
|Wayne Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wyandot
|Carey Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
