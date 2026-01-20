NEBRASKA, January 20 - CONTACT:

Lt. Gov. Kelly Recognizes Top Public Servant Mentors for 2025

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Lieutenant Governor Joe Kelly joined mentoring organizations, representatives from the Department of Administrative Services (DAS) and state public servants in a recognition ceremony to acknowledge the commitment and dedication of those who serve as mentors to Nebraska’s youth. As part of the event, Lt. Gov. Kelly read a proclamation issued by Governor Jim Pillen marking January as Mentoring Month in Nebraska.

DAS oversees the state’s Public Servant Youth Mentoring Program, which encourages public servants to volunteer their time to mentor youth. Organizations represented at the recognition ceremony included MENTOR Nebraska, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands, The Friends Program, Kids Can Community Center, MentoringWorks, Partnership 4 Kids, TeamMates, and Visionary Youth.

“I think this is a great program for the people of Nebraska to come together and invest in the next generation,” said Lt. Gov. Kelly. “Governor Pillen and I are proud to recognize January as Mentoring Month and to celebrate the public servants who go above and beyond to support and guide Nebraska’s young people.”

This year 55 public servants were recognized for the first time as mentors. Over 30 received their mentorship challenge coin in person at a ceremony in the Warner Chamber at the State Capitol.

MENTOR Nebraska, which works to increase both the quality and availability of mentoring statewide, continues its mission to close the mentoring gap affecting one in three young people who grow up without a mentor.

“For 25 years, MENTOR Nebraska has helped young people feel seen, supported, and connected,” said Executive Director Melissa Mayo. “Mentoring creates belonging, builds confidence, and opens doors. When Nebraskans show up as mentors, we build a stronger future for our state – one relationship at a time.”

Speaking on behalf of TeamMates, CEO DeMoine Adams highlighted the lasting impact mentorship can have on students.

“Mentoring has the power to change the trajectory of a young person’s life. When caring adults consistently show up, students gain confidence, hope, and a vision for their future,” Adams said. “At TeamMates, we see every day how one hour a week can make a lifetime of difference. The need for mentors continues to grow, and now is the time for more caring adults to step forward. National Mentoring Month reminds us that every Nebraska student deserves someone in their corner, and together, we can ensure every student feels seen, supported, and believed in.”

The Friends Program in Kearney has been providing one-on-one mentoring for more than 45 years. Since its inception in 1978, the program has impacted more than 3,500 children. It currently serves youth in the Kearney community as well as two rural school-based programs in Ravenna and Pleasanton.

The Friends Program is also a recipient of the READ Nebraska grant, also launched by Gov. Pillen and managed by the Department of Economic Development. That program is focused largely on improving elementary reading skills.

“Because of the READ Nebraska grant, the Friends Program can expand mentoring opportunities that foster literacy, learning, and lasting connections, said The Friends Program Executive Director Jalin Gerdes. “This support creates positive experiences that help youth thrive both in and out of the classroom.”

The Public Servant Youth Mentoring Program allows eligible public servants to use one hour of paid leave each week to participate in approved mentoring programs.

The 55 public servants recognized with challenge coins and their respective agencies are:

Angel Othling, Department of Administrative Services

Carly Grutel, Department of Health and Human Services

Katie Le, Department of Health and Human Services

Abigail Goss, Department of Health and Human Services

Sophia Dunsmore, Department of Economic Development

Tania Lunn, Department of Transportation

Jonah Pfingsten, Department of Corrections

KaCee Zimmerman, Department of Health and Human Services

Haileigh Lowell, Department of Health and Human Services

Bradly Musick, Department of Veterans’ Affairs

Scott Sorensen, Department of Transportation

Sally Mertens, Department of Health and Human Services

Coleen Reilly, Department of Health and Human Services

Tony Menard, Foster Care Review Office

Michael Azelekor, Department of Revenue

Britney Hagood, Department of Agriculture

Kristine Wolf, Department of Health and Human Services

Erika Wibbels, Department of Education

Cassandra Mohler, Department of Health and Human Services

Connor McFayden, Department of Water, Energy, and Environment

Melisa Rodriguez, Department of Health and Human Services

Vicki Kelly, Department of Education

Cynthia Yelm, Department of Health and Human Services

Kevin Tranmer, Department of Corrections

Denise Uhing, Department of Health and Human Services

Terri Pearce, Department of Health and Human Services

Jason Probasco, Nebraska State Patrol

Devon Gall, Department of Health and Human Services

Miriam Warner, Military

Carole Nelsen, Department of Administrative Services

Brenda Aipperspach, Department of Education

Joan Feeney, Department of Health and Human Services

Lisa Sand, Department of Health and Human Services

Alessa Westover, Department of Health and Human Services

Alicia Schutte, Department of Health and Human Services

Alondra Zapata Gonzalez, Nebraska Supreme Court

Carlie Hawks, Department of Health and Human Services

Christopher Helms, Department of Water, Energy, and Environment

Elisa Howitt, Department of Health and Human Services

Heather Moran, Nebraska Supreme Court/Probation

Karla Carrillo-Lazalde, Department of Health and Human Services

Laila Hasan, Department of Health and Human Services

Lucas Negus, Game and Parks Commission

Marissa Pelan, Nebraska Supreme Court

MeKota Fogg, Department of Health and Human Services

Patrick Christiansen, Department of Health and Human Services

Russ Frickey, Department of Transportation

Sandra Reyes, Department of Health and Human Services

Scott Lederer, Department of Health and Human Services

Uriah Carroll, Department of Corrections

Shelby Hayes, Department of Revenue

Emilee Smith, Department of Revenue

Cameron Craig, Department of Transportation

Jamie Gray, Department of Health and Human Services

Grant Latimer, Governor’s Office

