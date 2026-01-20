Lt. Gov. Kelly Recognizes Top Public Servant Mentors for 2025
NEBRASKA, January 20 - CONTACT:
Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495
Lt. Gov. Kelly Recognizes Top Public Servant Mentors for 2025
LINCOLN, NE – Today, Lieutenant Governor Joe Kelly joined mentoring organizations, representatives from the Department of Administrative Services (DAS) and state public servants in a recognition ceremony to acknowledge the commitment and dedication of those who serve as mentors to Nebraska’s youth. As part of the event, Lt. Gov. Kelly read a proclamation issued by Governor Jim Pillen marking January as Mentoring Month in Nebraska.
DAS oversees the state’s Public Servant Youth Mentoring Program, which encourages public servants to volunteer their time to mentor youth. Organizations represented at the recognition ceremony included MENTOR Nebraska, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands, The Friends Program, Kids Can Community Center, MentoringWorks, Partnership 4 Kids, TeamMates, and Visionary Youth.
“I think this is a great program for the people of Nebraska to come together and invest in the next generation,” said Lt. Gov. Kelly. “Governor Pillen and I are proud to recognize January as Mentoring Month and to celebrate the public servants who go above and beyond to support and guide Nebraska’s young people.”
This year 55 public servants were recognized for the first time as mentors. Over 30 received their mentorship challenge coin in person at a ceremony in the Warner Chamber at the State Capitol.
MENTOR Nebraska, which works to increase both the quality and availability of mentoring statewide, continues its mission to close the mentoring gap affecting one in three young people who grow up without a mentor.
“For 25 years, MENTOR Nebraska has helped young people feel seen, supported, and connected,” said Executive Director Melissa Mayo. “Mentoring creates belonging, builds confidence, and opens doors. When Nebraskans show up as mentors, we build a stronger future for our state – one relationship at a time.”
Speaking on behalf of TeamMates, CEO DeMoine Adams highlighted the lasting impact mentorship can have on students.
“Mentoring has the power to change the trajectory of a young person’s life. When caring adults consistently show up, students gain confidence, hope, and a vision for their future,” Adams said. “At TeamMates, we see every day how one hour a week can make a lifetime of difference. The need for mentors continues to grow, and now is the time for more caring adults to step forward. National Mentoring Month reminds us that every Nebraska student deserves someone in their corner, and together, we can ensure every student feels seen, supported, and believed in.”
The Friends Program in Kearney has been providing one-on-one mentoring for more than 45 years. Since its inception in 1978, the program has impacted more than 3,500 children. It currently serves youth in the Kearney community as well as two rural school-based programs in Ravenna and Pleasanton.
The Friends Program is also a recipient of the READ Nebraska grant, also launched by Gov. Pillen and managed by the Department of Economic Development. That program is focused largely on improving elementary reading skills.
“Because of the READ Nebraska grant, the Friends Program can expand mentoring opportunities that foster literacy, learning, and lasting connections, said The Friends Program Executive Director Jalin Gerdes. “This support creates positive experiences that help youth thrive both in and out of the classroom.”
The Public Servant Youth Mentoring Program allows eligible public servants to use one hour of paid leave each week to participate in approved mentoring programs.
The 55 public servants recognized with challenge coins and their respective agencies are:
Angel Othling, Department of Administrative Services
Carly Grutel, Department of Health and Human Services
Katie Le, Department of Health and Human Services
Abigail Goss, Department of Health and Human Services
Sophia Dunsmore, Department of Economic Development
Tania Lunn, Department of Transportation
Jonah Pfingsten, Department of Corrections
KaCee Zimmerman, Department of Health and Human Services
Haileigh Lowell, Department of Health and Human Services
Bradly Musick, Department of Veterans’ Affairs
Scott Sorensen, Department of Transportation
Sally Mertens, Department of Health and Human Services
Coleen Reilly, Department of Health and Human Services
Tony Menard, Foster Care Review Office
Michael Azelekor, Department of Revenue
Britney Hagood, Department of Agriculture
Kristine Wolf, Department of Health and Human Services
Erika Wibbels, Department of Education
Cassandra Mohler, Department of Health and Human Services
Connor McFayden, Department of Water, Energy, and Environment
Melisa Rodriguez, Department of Health and Human Services
Vicki Kelly, Department of Education
Cynthia Yelm, Department of Health and Human Services
Kevin Tranmer, Department of Corrections
Denise Uhing, Department of Health and Human Services
Terri Pearce, Department of Health and Human Services
Jason Probasco, Nebraska State Patrol
Devon Gall, Department of Health and Human Services
Miriam Warner, Military
Carole Nelsen, Department of Administrative Services
Brenda Aipperspach, Department of Education
Joan Feeney, Department of Health and Human Services
Lisa Sand, Department of Health and Human Services
Alessa Westover, Department of Health and Human Services
Alicia Schutte, Department of Health and Human Services
Alondra Zapata Gonzalez, Nebraska Supreme Court
Carlie Hawks, Department of Health and Human Services
Christopher Helms, Department of Water, Energy, and Environment
Elisa Howitt, Department of Health and Human Services
Heather Moran, Nebraska Supreme Court/Probation
Karla Carrillo-Lazalde, Department of Health and Human Services
Laila Hasan, Department of Health and Human Services
Lucas Negus, Game and Parks Commission
Marissa Pelan, Nebraska Supreme Court
MeKota Fogg, Department of Health and Human Services
Patrick Christiansen, Department of Health and Human Services
Russ Frickey, Department of Transportation
Sandra Reyes, Department of Health and Human Services
Scott Lederer, Department of Health and Human Services
Uriah Carroll, Department of Corrections
Shelby Hayes, Department of Revenue
Emilee Smith, Department of Revenue
Cameron Craig, Department of Transportation
Jamie Gray, Department of Health and Human Services
Grant Latimer, Governor’s Office
Melissa Mayo, MENTOR Nebraska executive director
DeMoine Adams, CEO TeamMates
Jalin Gerdes, The Friends Program executive director
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.