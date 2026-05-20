NEBRASKA, May 20 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Appoints Huxoll as District Court Judge in the Third Judicial District

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced his appointment of Jennifer A. Huxoll of Palmyra as district court judge in the Third Judicial District. The district consists of Lancaster County.

Huxoll has been with the Nebraska Attorney General’s office since 2006, first as an assistant attorney general and then civil litigation bureau chief. Prior to that she was an attorney with Anderson, Creager & Wittstruck, P.C., L.L.O. and Bollerup & Huxoll, P.C. Early in her career, Huxoll was an attorney with Legal Services of Southeast Nebraska.

Huxoll has served on various committees through the Nebraska State Bar Association. She’s also been a volunteer and/or board member for the Palmyra Memorial Library, Friendship Home and the Food Bank of Lincoln and Food Bank of the Heartland.

Huxoll received her bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln. She earned a juris doctor from the University of Nebraska College of Law.

The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Jodi L. Nelson.