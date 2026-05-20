NEBRASKA, May 20 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Announces the Nebraska Pavilion at the Great American State Fair

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen released the following statement highlighting Nebraska’s participation in the Freedom 250 “Great American State Fair” this summer in Washington, D.C., as part of the national celebration commemorating America’s 250th birthday.

“America’s turning 250 years old – and that deserves a gigantic celebration,” said Gov. Pillen. “The ‘Great American State Fair’ is a wonderful opportunity for Nebraskans and Americans to come together to experience what makes this the greatest country in the history of the world. Nebraska’s pavilion will highlight the people, industries, traditions, and stories that define our state — from agriculture and manufacturing to innovation, faith, family, and our deep-rooted patriotism. As we celebrate the first 250 years of our nation’s history, we also look forward to contributing to the next 250 years of American leadership, opportunity, and freedom.”

Nebraska’s pavilion will feature interactive exhibits, Nebraska-made products, agriculture, tourism highlights, and experiences designed to celebrate the people and values that make Nebraska unique. The pavilion will invite visitors to experience Nebraska’s leadership in agriculture, innovation, manufacturing, faith, family values, and community.

Nebraska is proud to take part in this historic national celebration honoring both the nation’s founding and the future generations who will carry the American story forward.

The Nebraska Pavilion will be supported by several Nebraska-based companies and organizations, which will be announced at a later date.

The Great American State Fair, hosted by Freedom 250, will take place June 25 through July 10, 2026, on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. The event will bring together all 50 states and U.S. territories for a nationwide celebration of America’s 250th anniversary through exhibits, performances, educational programming, and cultural showcases.

Additional information regarding Nebraska’s pavilion, programming, partnerships, and media credentialing will be announced in the coming weeks.