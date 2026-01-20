Submit Release
Third community conversation on North Spokane Corridor scheduled Thursday, Jan. 22

SPOKANE – Public and active transportation users are invited to take part in the third session of community conversations surrounding the North Spokane Corridor’s final connection project. This third community meeting will continue with a focus on planning for community improvements in and around the Interstate 90 corridor.

The meeting will begin with a brief presentation, followed by a workshop where participants can interact with concepts that can improve community connections, provide comments, ask questions and share feedback. People can attend in person or virtually (details below). Additional sessions are planned each month through April 2026.

To find more information about upcoming meetings and join in the conversation, visit the NSC Place website.

North Spokane Corridor community conversation details

When:  Meeting begins at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 22

Where:  Frances Scott Elementary, Multipurpose Room, 3737 East Fifth Ave., Spokane

Virtual: People can attend virtually via Microsoft Teams.

Details:  The doors open at 4:30 p.m. A brief presentation will kick off the meeting at 5 p.m., followed by the workshop. This third workshop in the series will focus on potential tree plantings, enhanced stormwater swales, visual levels of service and architectural hardscaping in the East Central Neighborhood and Spokane Valley. A complimentary pizza dinner will be served, and a children’s activity area will be available, though there will not be a supervisor for the area.

Free Wi-Fi access

Free Wi-Fi access is available at these locations for people who wish to participate virtually via Microsoft Teams:

  • East Side Branch Library, 524 S. Stone St., Spokane
  • Franklin Elementary (northeast parking lot), 2627 E. 17th Ave., Spokane
  • Washington State University Spokane, 412 E. Spokane Falls Blvd., Spokane
  • South Hill Branch Library, 3324 S. Perry St., Spokane 

