Community Input for City of Lawrence Bikes Plan Update: Lawrence Loop

The Lawrence-Douglas County Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) is updating the Lawrence Bikes Plan with a focused effort on identifying alignments to close gaps in the Lawrence Loop Shared Use Path. Closing gaps in the loop has been a high priority identified by the public from the previous two engagement opportunities. This phase invites the public to share input on specific segments identified for consideration as part of closing Loop gaps.

Review the identified Lawrence Loop alignment options for consideration and share your input with the Bike Plan Update Steering Committee. Are there concerns or considerations related to these alignments? Provide feedback by attending our open house or sharing comments online to help shape recommendations in the Lawrence Bikes Plan.

Visit our Open House:

Monday, February 2nd, 2026 | 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Lawrence Public Library Auditorium, 707 Vermont St.

Share Your Comments:

Learn More:

Visit Lawrence Bike Plan Update for more information on the Lawrence Bikes Plan. For more information about the loop as the project progresses, visit our Loop webpage: lawrenceks.gov/loop

