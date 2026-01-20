BCI B Troop East-Westminster / Uttering Forged Instrument
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B1006581
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Brandon Groh / Det. Sgt. Daniel Hall
STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation B-East - Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 10/3/24
LOCATION: Rockingham
VIOLATION: Uttering Forged Instrument
ACCUSED: Ronald Lake
AGE: 60
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/3/24, detectives from the Vermont State Police received a report that Ronald Lake forged a signature on a financial document. Subsequent investigation revealed that Ronald Lake forged a signature without proper authorization and submitted the document to the financial institution. On 1/14/26, Ronald Lake was issued a citation to appear in Windham County Court on 3/17/26 to answer to the charge of Uttering Forged Instrument.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: 3/17/26
COURT: Windham County
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
