BCI B Troop East-Westminster / Uttering Forged Instrument

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 24B1006581 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Brandon Groh / Det. Sgt. Daniel Hall STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation B-East - Westminster Barracks CONTACT#: 802-722-4600 DATE/TIME: 10/3/24 LOCATION: Rockingham VIOLATION: Uttering Forged Instrument ACCUSED: Ronald Lake AGE: 60 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/3/24, detectives from the Vermont State Police received a report that Ronald Lake forged a signature on a financial document. Subsequent investigation revealed that Ronald Lake forged a signature without proper authorization and submitted the document to the financial institution. On 1/14/26, Ronald Lake was issued a citation to appear in Windham County Court on 3/17/26 to answer to the charge of Uttering Forged Instrument. COURT ACTION: Y COURT DATE: 3/17/26 COURT: Windham County LODGED LOCATION: N/A BAIL: N/A MUG SHOT: Yes

