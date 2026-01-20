Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,227 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 353,138 in the last 365 days.

BCI B Troop East-Westminster / Uttering Forged Instrument

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B1006581

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Brandon Groh / Det. Sgt. Daniel Hall                            

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation B-East - Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 10/3/24

LOCATION: Rockingham

VIOLATION: Uttering Forged Instrument

 

ACCUSED: Ronald Lake                                  

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT

 

                                                                  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 10/3/24, detectives from the Vermont State Police received a report that Ronald Lake forged a signature on a financial document. Subsequent investigation revealed that Ronald Lake forged a signature without proper authorization and submitted the document to the financial institution. On 1/14/26,  Ronald Lake was issued a citation to appear in Windham County Court on 3/17/26 to answer to the charge of Uttering Forged Instrument.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: 3/17/26       

COURT: Windham County

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

BCI B Troop East-Westminster / Uttering Forged Instrument

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.