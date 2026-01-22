WISE MARKETER GROUP ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LOYALTY ACADEMY BRASIL

Leading loyalty marketing veterans Fabio Santoro and Leandro Torres to bring CLMP™ certification and world-class loyalty education to the Brazilian market

The Loyalty Academy brand represents the gold standard in loyalty marketing education worldwide, and we are honored to bring this to Brazil.” — Fabio Santoro, Partner at Loyalty Academy Brasil

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wise Marketer Group (WMG), the trusted steward and advocate for the global customer loyalty marketing industry, today announced a strategic partnership with Loyalty Academy Brasil to formalize and establish a dedicated education and consulting presence in one of the world's most dynamic loyalty markets.The partnership solidifies the long-standing relationship between WMG's globally recognized Loyalty Academy™ educational platform and the Certified Loyalty Marketing Professional™ (CLMP™) designation with a team of Brazil's most experienced loyalty practitioners. Loyalty Academy Brasil will serve as the exclusive partner for CLMP certification delivery in Brazil while also operating consulting and advisory services throughout the region under the Loyalty Academy Brasil brand.Loyalty Academy Brasil is led by Fabio Santoro, CLMP, and Leandro Torres, CLMP, two of the most accomplished professionals in the Brazilian loyalty industry. Santoro brings 30 years of experience, including over two decades as Vice President and Board Member at Dotz, Brazil's largest coalition loyalty program with more than 50 million members and also as ABEMF vice president, Brazil's leading association for loyalty and CRM. Torres, a co-founder of Loyalty Academy Brasil, and host of the LAB Loyalty Cast podcast, brings deep expertise in loyalty operations, sales leadership, and customer engagement strategy developed through his extensive career with major Brazilian loyalty programs.Bill Hanifin, CEO of Wise Marketer Group, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership:“Brazil represents one of the most sophisticated and innovative loyalty markets in the world, with 3 big coalitions, 3 big frequent flyer programs, more than 10 financial services programs, more than 100 gig retaillers programs, more than a 1.000 cashback programs of specialty retails, a strong association and a strong educational structure, which serves as a benchmark for the global industry. Partnering with Fabio and Leandro gives us an extraordinary opportunity to bring CLMP certification to Brazilian professionals while learning from a market that consistently pushes the boundaries of what's possible in customer loyalty. We intend to work closely with the Loyalty Academy Brasil team to not only deliver world-class education but to incorporate their regional expertise and insights into our global curriculum, including the launch of specialized training courses and programs.”Brazil has a solid history in customer loyalty and is at once a highly mature market with tremendous potential for continued growth. The country is widely regarded as one of the most vibrant laboratories for coalition programs globally, consistently drawing attention from loyalty executives across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa.Fabio Santoro, Partner at Loyalty Academy Brasil, shared his vision for the partnership:“The Loyalty Academy brand represents the gold standard in loyalty marketing education worldwide, and we are honored to bring this to Brazil. Through this partnership, we will deliver the CLMP certification program in Portuguese, adapted for the Brazilian market context while maintaining the rigorous global standards that make this designation so valuable. Beyond education, Loyalty Academy Brasil will serve as our go-to-market brand for consulting, advisory, and operational support services throughout the region. Brazilian companies deserve access to world-class loyalty expertise, and we are positioned to deliver exactly that—combining global best practices with deep local market knowledge.”The Loyalty Academy, a product of Wise Marketer Group, is the premier global education and membership organization for loyalty marketing practitioners. Since 2017, the Loyalty Academy has certified over 1,200 CLMPs representing nearly every globally distinct loyalty market. The CLMP designation has become the standard for globally recognized, comprehensive, industry-relevant certification in customer loyalty marketing.Loyalty Academy Brasil will offer CLMP certification through both digital and in-person learning formats, corporate training programs for enterprise clients, and consulting services for brands and loyalty program providers. The partnership builds on WMG's successful history in Brazil, including educational seminars conducted in cooperation with ABEMF (Associação Brasileira das Empresas do Mercado de Fidelização), Brazil's leading association for loyalty and CRM professionals.Adding further, Aaron Dauphinee, Chief Marketing Officer of WMG, emphasized the strategic significance of the partnership:“Loyalty Academy Brasil represents a key milestone in our global expansion strategy. We are actively modernizing our delivery across all education channels –from enhanced digital learning experiences to immersive in-person workshops– to meet professionals where they are. At the same time, we are developing new specialization courses that address emerging areas such as new forms of coalition and partnership loyalty, payments integration, and AI-driven personalization. Partnerships like this with Fabio, Leandro, and the Loyalty Academy Brasil team are essential to growing the CLMP community globally and ensuring that loyalty professionals everywhere have access to the education and credentials they need to advance their careers and drive business results.”To learn more about Loyalty Academy Brasil, please visit loyaltyacademybrasil.com.br. For information about the global Loyalty Academy and CLMP certification, visit loyaltyacademy.org.About the Wise Marketer GroupWise Marketer Group (WMG) is an education, advisory, and media company serving as the trusted steward and advocate for the global customer loyalty marketing industry. WMG publishes TheWiseMarketer.com as the global source of timely, authoritative, and well-informed content featuring news, research, and insights. The Wise Marketer is known as the Global Voice of Customer Loyalty, having served the industry for over 25 years.Loyalty Academy™ (loyaltyacademy.org) is owned and operated by WMG, providing a proprietary, practitioner-based, globally recognized loyalty marketing education curriculum through digital and in-person learning formats. The Loyalty Academy is the only source for earning the Certified Loyalty Marketing Professional™ (CLMP™) designation.WMG Advisory & Research provides services to brands and providers in the loyalty industry through a trusted advisor approach, delivering executive and operational business consultation, market research and insights, partnership and vendor evaluation, employee recruitment, and M&A discovery.For more information, visit thewisemarketer.com and loyaltyacademy.org.About Loyalty Academy BrasilLoyalty Academy Brasil is the exclusive education, training, and consulting partner of Wise Marketer Group in Brazil. Led by industry veterans Fabio Santoro, CLMP, and Leandro Torres, CLMP, the company delivers CLMP certification programs,

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.