Governor Abbott Appoints Charbonneau To Texas Interagency Council For The Homeless

TEXAS, January 20 - January 20, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Scott Charbonneau to the Texas Interagency Council for the Homeless for a term set to expire at the pleasure of the Governor. The council coordinates state resources and services to address homelessness.

Scott Charbonneau of Hurst is the president and CEO of the Cornerstone Assistance Network. He is a deacon at First Baptist Church in Hurst. Charbonneau received a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Distribution from Texas A&M University and a Master of Business Administration from Baylor University.