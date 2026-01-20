Governor Abbott Appoints Charbonneau To Texas Interagency Council For The Homeless
TEXAS, January 20 - January 20, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release | Appointment
Governor Greg Abbott appointed Scott Charbonneau to the Texas Interagency Council for the Homeless for a term set to expire at the pleasure of the Governor. The council coordinates state resources and services to address homelessness.
Scott Charbonneau of Hurst is the president and CEO of the Cornerstone Assistance Network. He is a deacon at First Baptist Church in Hurst. Charbonneau received a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Distribution from Texas A&M University and a Master of Business Administration from Baylor University.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.