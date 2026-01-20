HonorHealth’s commitment to exceptional nursing care earns national recognition

John Bowles, chief nursing officer at HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center Teresa Connolly, enterprise chief nursing executive for HonorHealth

HonorHealth earns another national Beacon Award, reinforcing its leadership in nursing excellence and commitment to exceptional patient care.

This award is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our nursing team. Our nurses are deeply committed to patient safety, quality outcomes, and compassionate care. ” — John Bowles, chief nursing officer, HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HonorHealth , a leading Valley-based nonprofit healthcare system serving more than five million people in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area, announced that the Critical Care Department at HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center earned the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) Bronze Beacon Award for Excellence. This national recognition honors hospital units that consistently deliver superior patient outcomes, strong nursing leadership, and foster healthy work environments.HonorHealth now has 12 nursing units across five medical centers that have earned Beacon designations. These 12 award-winning units represent three-quarters of the 16 Beacon-recognized units in Arizona, the most of any health system in the state. The achievement underscores HonorHealth’s continued investment in clinical excellence and unparalleled patient care.“This award is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our nursing team,” said John Bowles, vice president and chief nursing officer at HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center. “Our nurses are deeply committed to patient safety, quality outcomes, and compassionate care. This recognition reflects the exceptional work happening every day in our critical care unit.”“Beacon recognition reinforces our mission to improve the health and well-being of those we serve,” said Teresa Connolly, enterprise chief nursing executive for HonorHealth. “It reflects the strength of our nursing teams and the collaborative culture that drives quality, innovation, and trust across our organization.”The Beacon Award for Excellence celebrates hospital units that employ evidence-practices to improve patient and family outcomes, foster healthy work environments, and empower nurses and leaders to continually advance care. The recognition reflects an organization’s ongoing focus on delivering exceptional care through empowering nurses to create a supportive care environment.###About HonorHealthHonorHealth is one of Arizona’s largest nonprofit healthcare systems, serving a population of five million people in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area. The comprehensive network encompasses nine acute-care hospitals, an extensive medical group with primary, specialty and urgent care services, a cancer care network, outpatient surgery centers, clinical research, medical education, a foundation, an accountable care organization, community services and more. With more than 17,000 team members, 4,000+ affiliated providers and over 1,100 volunteers, HonorHealth seamlessly blends collaborative care and approachable expertise to improve health and well-being. People often say care feels different here -- because it does. Learn more at HonorHealth.com.

