HonorHealth completes $170M renovation and expansion at Deer Valley Medical Center

HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center exterior HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center exterior HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center exterior HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center exterior HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center exterior

Expands access to advanced care with more beds, new operating rooms, and modern spaces designed to improve the patient experience.

This expansion is about more than growing our footprint, it’s about creating a more advanced, efficient environment that supports exceptional care today and well into the future.” — Matt Morgan

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HonorHealth , a Valley-based nonprofit healthcare system, is nearing completion of a transformative renovation and expansion at HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center – marking a major milestone in expanding access to high-quality care for the rapidly growing north Phoenix community.The $170 million investment, launched in 2023, reimagines the campus with more capacity, modernized facilities and thoughtfully designed spaces that elevate the patient and care team experience. The hospital has increased from 204 to 238 beds, positioning it to meet rising demand while supporting continued growth in the region.At the heart of the project is a new four-story, 166,000-square-foot patient care pavilion, complemented by significant upgrades across the campus. Enhancements include four new operating rooms, expanded pre- and post-operative areas, a redesigned main entrance and lobby, and improved amenities for patients, visitors and team members. The updates also prioritize comfort, healing and easier navigation — creating a more seamless experience from arrival through recovery.“This expansion is about more than growing our footprint, it’s about strengthening our ability to care for our community,” said Matt Morgan, administrator of HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center. “North Phoenix continues to evolve, and we’re evolving with it by creating a more advanced, efficient environment that supports exceptional care today and well into the future.”Local leaders say the impact will be felt across the community.“As north Phoenix grows, so does the need for accessible, high-quality healthcare,” said Phoenix City Councilwoman Ann O’Brien. “This investment ensures residents can receive the care they need close to home, and it reflects a strong commitment to supporting the health and vitality of our community.”Final project elements, including a new first-floor cafeteria and renovated kitchen, are expected to open this summer. A ribbon-cutting and grand opening celebration is planned for later in 2026.This expansion underscores HonorHealth’s long-term commitment to meeting the Valley’s evolving healthcare needs — bringing advanced care, greater access and an enhanced patient experience to one of the region’s fastest-growing communities.About HonorHealthHonorHealth is one of Arizona’s largest nonprofit healthcare systems, serving a population of five million people in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area. The comprehensive network encompasses nine acute-care hospitals, an extensive medical group with primary, specialty and urgent care services, a cancer care network, outpatient surgery centers, clinical research, medical education, a foundation, an accountable care organization, community services and more. With more than 17,000 team members, 4,000+ affiliated providers and over 1,100 volunteers, HonorHealth seamlessly blends collaborative care and approachable expertise to improve health and well-being. People often say care feels different here -- because it does.Learn more at https://www.honorhealth.com/

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