HonorHealth expands heart care with new cath lab at HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center

Haidar Yassin, M.D., network director for structural heart disease, HonorHealth Heart Care HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center cath lab team HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center new cardiac catheterization lab HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center expansion rendering

HonorHealth adds a new cath lab in north Scottsdale, expanding access to advanced heart procedures and growing care capacity for the community.

This investment strengthens HonorHealth’s leadership in cardiac care and minimally invasive heart treatment across Scottsdale, Phoenix and Arizona.” — Haidar Yassin, M.D.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HonorHealth , a Valley-based nonprofit healthcare system, is continuing its commitment to serving the north Scottsdale community with the addition of a new state-of-the-art cardiac catheterization lab at HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center. The lab is part of a broader expansion of services and capacity at the campus to further increase access to award-winning care for patients in the area.Since opening more than 20 years ago, HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center has incrementally expanded to meet the needs of a growing community by increasing bed capacity, advancing specialty services, and raising the level of care available close to home for thousands of residents. That responsible development continues today, with plans underway for a fourth patient care pavilion that adds 28 more inpatient beds, with shelled capacity for an additional 28 beds in the future.The new cardiac catheterization lab at HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center is one of the latest investments supporting that vision, bringing even more state-of-the-art heart care into north Scottsdale.The lab is equipped with technology to support a range of cardiovascular procedures, including diagnostic angiograms and coronary interventions such as angioplasty and stent placement. It can also facilitate more complex procedures such as renal denervation, transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) workups and percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI).“This new cath lab allows us to bring advanced, minimally invasive heart care closer to home,” said Haidar Yassin, M.D. , interventional cardiologist and network director for structural heart disease, HonorHealth Heart Care . “With the latest technology and a collaborative care team, we can support more precise diagnosis, treatment and recovery. This investment continues to place HonorHealth at the forefront of cardiac care in Scottsdale and the greater Phoenix area, while strengthening our position as a leader in minimally invasive coronary and valvular heart disease across Arizona.”HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center recently performed its first renal denervation procedure, marking a key milestone for the campus and expanding access to this treatment for patients in north Scottsdale and surrounding communities.“This investment reflects our continued commitment to growing with our community,” said Jose Romo, administrator of HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center. “As the area continues to expand, we’re focused on ensuring patients have access to the highest-quality care close to where they live.”The new cardiac catheterization lab and patient care pavilion are part of HonorHealth’s broader effort to expand services and capacity under currently approved zoning to meet the expected population growth and evolving healthcare needs for decades to come.###About HonorHealthHonorHealth is one of Arizona’s largest nonprofit healthcare systems, serving a population of five million people in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area. The comprehensive network encompasses nine acute-care hospitals, an extensive medical group with primary, specialty and urgent care services, a cancer care network, outpatient surgery centers, clinical research, medical education, a foundation, an accountable care organization, community services and more. With more than 17,000 team members, 4,000+ affiliated providers and over 1,100 volunteers, HonorHealth seamlessly blends collaborative care and approachable expertise to improve health and well-being. People often say care feels different here -- because it does. Learn more at HonorHealth.com.

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