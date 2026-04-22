HonorHealth announces opening of HonorHealth Medical Fitness, a whole-body wellness destination in North Scottsdale

HonorHealth Medical Fitness gym HonorHealth Medical Fitness pool HonorHealth Pima Center exterior 1 HonorHealth Pima Center exterior 2

A new Scottsdale destination blends medical care, fitness and wellness to help people build strength, prevent disease and feel their best.

HonorHealth Medical Fitness reflects our ‘All Together’ mindset. It’s where approachable experts in medicine and fitness collaborate to help people take charge of their health… and keep it.” — Todd LaPorte, HonorHealth CEO

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HonorHealth , a leading Valley-based nonprofit healthcare system serving more than five million people in the greater Phoenix area, today announced the upcoming opening of HonorHealth Medical Fitness, part of the new HonorHealth Pima Center, located on the west side of the Loop 101 at Pima Road in Scottsdale.This new 100,000-square-foot campus represents a next-generation approach to community health bringing together medical care, rehabilitation and wellness under one roof.The 40,000-square-foot HonorHealth Medical Fitness center will offer physician-guided health, fitness and wellness programs focused on preventing and treating lifestyle-related disease through exercise, nutrition and health education.“HonorHealth Medical Fitness is more than a gym membership, it’s a partnership in health,” said David Carfagno, D.O. , Medical Director, HonorHealth Medical Fitness. “Every program will be guided by medical oversight, led by qualified staff with degrees in exercise science, nutrition or related fields, and supported through clinical integration with HonorHealth’s rehabilitation and specialty care teams.”Membership benefits include:• Fitness assessments and personalized plans• Support from exercise specialists• Access to our 40,000-square-foot facility with:o Advanced cardio + strength equipmento Group classes and indoor tracko Heated lap and therapy pools, whirlpool and saunao Basketball, pickleball and outdoor turfo Kids club* and family nightso Free guest passes (12 per year, for ages 12 and older)*Additional fees may applyHonorHealth Medical Fitness is designed to help everyone, no matter your age, goal or stage of life. From athletes and older adults to those managing chronic conditions or recovering from surgery, HonorHealth Medical Fitness offers a safe, supportive environment for building strength, balance and confidence.The HonorHealth Pima Center campus will also house advanced specialty care in sports medicine, physical therapy, orthopedics, cardiology, spine and pain care designed to support the full spectrum of patient needs from prevention to recovery.“HonorHealth Medical Fitness reflects our ‘All Together’ mindset,” added Todd LaPorte, HonorHealth CEO. “It’s where approachable experts in medicine and fitness collaborate to help people take charge of their health… and keep it.”Rooted in HonorHealth’s mission to improve the health and well-being of those it serves, the new campus reflects the system’s ongoing investment in helping members of our local community live with strength and vitality. By combining medical expertise with fitness and education, HonorHealth continues to redefine what healthcare can feel like — collaborative, personalized and empowering.HonorHealth Medical Fitness is planned to open August 2026, with membership presales beginning April 2026.To learn more about HonorHealth Medical Fitness, visit https://wholehealth.honorhealth.com/honorhealth-medical-fitness/ ###About HonorHealthHonorHealth is one of Arizona’s largest nonprofit healthcare systems, serving a population of five million people in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area. The comprehensive network encompasses nine acute-care hospitals, an extensive medical group with primary, specialty and urgent care services, a cancer care network, outpatient surgery centers, clinical research, medical education, a foundation, an accountable care organization, community services and more. With more than 17,000 team members, 4,000+ affiliated providers and over 1,100 volunteers, HonorHealth seamlessly blends collaborative care and approachable expertise to improve health and well-being. People often say care feels different here -- because it does. Learn more at HonorHealth.com.

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