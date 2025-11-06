AI at the Core: Forwardly Modernizes How Businesses Pay and Get Paid

Stay on top of your business finances with a real-time overview of payments, cash flow, and upcoming tasks. No more chasing bills or duplicate entries. Forwardly's AI captures bill details, syncs them to your books, and keeps every transaction clean, fast, and traceable.

CLAYMONT, DE, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forwardly, the modern business payments platform for accounting firms and small to mid-sized businesses, today announced the release of its AI-native bill pay system. The new platform introduces a ground-up approach to automation, combining intelligent financial workflows, real-time payments, and deep accounting integrations to modernize how businesses manage cash flow.Traditional software often adds artificial intelligence as a layer on top of outdated systems. Forwardly’s AI-native foundation was built entirely around automation, using machine learning to predict actions, process invoices, and streamline payment decisions. This architecture allows businesses to achieve faster, more accurate, and more secure financial operations without manual intervention.“Adding AI to old software only gets you so far,” said Nick Chandi, Co-Founder and CEO of Forwardly. “We rebuilt our system around it. That means every feature, from bill capture to approvals and reconciliation, operates intelligently and in real time.”The new platform expands the Forwardly Business Network, creating a shared ecosystem where vendors, clients, and accountants can transact seamlessly. The network’s 4-way sync keeps bills, invoices, contacts, and payment statuses perfectly aligned across accounting platforms such as QuickBooks Online, Xero, Zoho Books, and FreshBooks.Key capabilities include: AI-powered Bill Inbox that reads and categorizes invoices automatically for faster approvals.- Instant and Automatic Payments that send and receive funds in real time, even on weekends.- Multiple payment speed options for varying fee costs, with no monthly subscription fee.- 4-Way Sync ensuring accurate, up-to-date records across accounting software.- Forwardly Business Network Integration that connects buyers and suppliers securely for smooth collaboration.By combining real-time payments with intelligent automation, Forwardly eliminates the delays, errors, and inefficiencies that have long slowed down small business finance. The result is a connected, predictive payment environment that helps firms scale operations and strengthen client relationships. “Businesses don’t just need faster payments; they need smarter systems,” said Chandi. “Forwardly’s AI-native platform gives teams an intelligent foundation for modern finance, one that grows and adapts with them.”To learn more, visit www.forwardly.com ###About Forwardly:Forwardly is a modern business payment platform built to help small and mid-sized businesses and accounting firms move money smarter and faster. The AI-native platform automates accounts payable and receivable, enabling finance teams to send and receive payments instantly while syncing seamlessly with various accounting software.From AI-powered bill capture to automatic reconciliation with a unique 4-way accounting sync, Forwardly handles the busy work so that business leaders can focus on growth, strategy, and building their business. Enjoy AI-native automation, accuracy, and security with no monthly subscription fees. Try Forwardly for free at Forwardly.com.

