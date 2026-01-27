DUST Identity and Securikett Launch Diamond-Based, Impossible-to-Copy Labels

Diamond-based physical identity meets secure labeling to enable verifiable, impossible-to-copy product authentication.

Authentication systems fail when physical identity is weak. With Securikett, we anchor impossible-to-copy trust directly into the physical label” — Ophir Gaathon

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DUST Identity , a global leader in physical-to-digital identity and unclonable physical identity technology, today announced a strategic partnership with Securikett, a leading provider of tamper-evident security labels and brand protection solutions. Together, the companies will deliver a new class of end-to-end authentication solutions that combine advanced security labeling with truly unclonable physical identities and digital verification.The partnership brings together Securikett’s expertise in high-security, tamper-evident labels and traceability platforms with DUST Identity’s patented diamond dust-based physical anchors and cloud-based verification platform. DUST Identity’s technology is already deployed with leading brands across luxury, collectibles, and manufacturing, and this partnership extends those proven capabilities into a fully integrated security labeling solution.By embedding DUST Identity’s unclonable physical identity technology directly into Securikett’s security labels, customers gain a level of protection that cannot be copied, simulated, or reverse engineered. Each label becomes a unique, permanent physical identity that can be instantly verified and securely linked to digital records, compliance systems, and product data.“This partnership addresses a fundamental gap in today’s authentication and traceability systems,” said Ophir Gaathon, PhD, CEO of DUST Identity. “Digital records, blockchain, and serialization are only as strong as the physical identity they are tied to. By working with Securikett, we are anchoring genuine, unclonable trust directly into the physical label itself.”Securikett customers across industries including aerospace, automotive, electronics, luxury goods, pharmaceuticals, and government will benefit from enhanced protection against counterfeiting, gray market diversion, and unauthorized reuse. The solution also supports emerging regulatory and sustainability requirements by enabling verifiable provenance, digital product passports, and secure lifecycle documentation.“Combining our security label expertise with DUST Identity’s unique physical identity technology creates a powerful new standard for product protection,” said Lukas Lovrek, General Manager at Securikett. “This partnership allows our customers to move beyond visual or destructible security features and adopt a solution that delivers verifiable authenticity and trust at scale.”The joint solution is available immediately and will be offered globally through both companies’ commercial channels.About DUST IdentityDUST Identity is a global leader in impossible-to-copy physical identity for products, parts, and documents. Using patented diamond dust-based physical anchors and a secure cloud verification platform, DUST enables instant, reliable authentication and direct linkage between physical items and their digital records. DUST Identity serves customers across aerospace, defense, luxury, manufacturing, and government, helping organizations secure assets, supply chains, and compliance at scale.About SecurikettSecurikett is a global provider of high security, tamper evident labeling solutions that protect products, brands, and consumers from counterfeiting and manipulation. With decades of expertise in security design and manufacturing, Securikett delivers innovative solutions for authentication, brand protection, and traceability across a wide range of industries.

