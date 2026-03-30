Printcraft and DUST Identity Partner to Bring Impossible-to-Copy Product Identity to Apparel and Footwear Labels

Diamond-based item-level authentication, now built into woven labels, heat transfers, and trims with no workflow changes required

By embedding identity directly into apparel and footwear labels, brands can move beyond features that can be copied to identities that cannot.” — Ophir Gaathon

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Printcraft, a trusted provider of premium labels, trims, and branded print solutions for apparel and footwear, and DUST Identity , the category leader in impossible-to-copy physical identity, today announced a strategic partnership to bring secure, item-level authentication directly to product labels—starting with apparel and footwear.As AI and generative technologies make it dramatically easier to produce convincing counterfeits and fraudulent documentation at scale, brands are facing a rapidly escalating threat to product integrity, consumer trust, and supply chain transparency. In response, Printcraft and DUST Identity are bringing to market a fundamentally new approach: giving every physical product a unique, verifiable identity that cannot be copied, cloned, or forged.At the core of the solution is DUST Identity’s diamond-based tagging technology, which creates a permanent, one-of-one physical fingerprint for each item. Unlike traditional security features, such as QR codes, holograms, or serialized printing, this identity is not visible or replicated—it is physically embedded and inherently impossible to duplicate.The technology is seamlessly integrated into Printcraft’s existing label and trim manufacturing processes, including woven labels, heat transfers, and other branding elements, allowing brands to adopt item level authentication without changes to design, production workflows, or supply chains.“Brands today need more than visible security features, they needs something fundamentally resistant to replication,”— said Printcraft President, Marvin Smith. “By integrating DUST into our labels and trims, we’re giving our customers a way to authenticate products at the item level, without impacting their brand image or adding complexity to manufacturing.”DUST Identity’s technology uses engineered diamond particles to generate a unique physical signature that can be instantly verified and linked to a secure digital record. The identity persists throughout the lifecycle of the product, from manufacturing and distribution to resale and secondary markets.“This partnership brings authentication to where it matters most, the product itself,: said Ophir Gaathon, CEO and Co-Founder of DUST Identity: “By embedding identity directly into apparel and footwear labels, brands can move beyond features that can be copied to identities that cannot.”The partnership will initially focus on apparel, footwear, and premium soft goods, where brand integrity, resale value, and consumer trust are critical. At the same time, it establishes a foundation for a broader adoption range of industries where trust and provenance are critical.Together, Printcraft and DUST Identity enable brands to:1. Assign every product a permanent, impossible-to-copy identity2. Authenticate items instantly at any point in the lifecycle3. Protect against AI-driven counterfeiting and fraudulent activity4. Enable trusted resale and circular business models5. Strengthen supply chain integrity without operational disruptionAbout PrintcraftPrintcraft is a leading provider of high-quality print, packaging, and labeling solutions, serving global brands across multiple industries with a focus on innovation, precision, and scalability.About DUST IdentityDUST Identity, founded at MIT, provides impossible-to-copy physical identity using diamond-based micro-scale technology. By embedding a unique, impossible-to-copy signature into physical objects, DUST enables authentication, traceability, and trust across the lifecycle of products.

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