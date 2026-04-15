DUST Identity Launches Theseus, an End-to-End Aerospace Material & Parts Authentication Platform

First solution to link unclonable physical material identity with AI-assisted airworthiness document verification.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- First solution to link unclonable physical material identity with AI-assisted airworthiness document verification - closing the gap that exposes the entire aerospace supply chain to risk. DUST Identity , the physical authentication company, today announced the launch of Theseus — an integrated end-to-end solution that combines raw material traceability for aerospace metals with AI-assisted fraud detection for parts airworthiness documentation.The announcement was made by CEO Ophir Gaathon at TITANIUM Europe 2026 in Toulouse, France."The industry has spent decades trying to solve this with paperwork," said Ophir Gaathon, CEO of DUST Identity. "But paperwork can be forged, separated from the part it describes, or reused. MROs are left holding the risk at the end of a supply chain they didn't control. We named this product Theseus because that's the real problem, and solving it means connecting physical identity to documentation in a way that cannot be broken. That's what Theseus does."Every part moving through the aerospace aftermarket is a Ship of Theseus—repaired, replaced, and handed between operators until the question of whether it is still the same legitimate part becomes genuinely difficult to answer. For MROs and aftermarket operators, that question arrives with every incoming shipment. Theseus was built to make it answerable, with physical proof, in the time it takes to do a receiving inspection.DUST Identity’s launch comes at a moment of acute industry concern. In late January 2026, over 600 non-airworthy turbofan engine parts were stolen in Spain after a criminal operation impersonated a contracted disposal provider and intercepted a shipment intended for destruction. EASA issued a formal safety notice on March 26, warning that the stolen components, spanning four major engine families including the CFM56, IAE V2500, PW1100G, and RB211, may now be offered for sale on the open market with falsified documentation. MROs and maintenance organizations are on the front line of that risk: they are the most likely point of entry if those parts attempt to re-enter service.The incident follows the conclusion of the AOG Technics case, in which a UK court found that thousands of CFM56 engine parts had been sold using forged EASA Form 1 and FAA 8130-3 certificates over a four-year period. MROs and airlines that unknowingly installed the suspect parts were forced to ground aircraft and strip engines for inspection at an estimated industry cost of $53 million, despite having followed standard documentation review procedures in good faith.Both cases expose the same structural vulnerability: MROs are asked to make airworthiness decisions based on documentation they cannot independently verify. When physical parts and their paperwork can be separated, substituted, or falsified at any point upstream, the receiving inspection becomes a single point of failure for the entire chain. Theseus was designed to change that.From Raw Material to Airworthiness Certificate — One Unbroken ChainTheseus combines two proven DUST Identity capabilities into a single, continuous chain of trust.Physical Material Identity applies an engineered diamond dust marker directly to titanium billets, nickel alloy forgings, stainless steel bar, and other critical metals at the point of origin. Unlike labels, certificates, or barcodes, a DUST marker is physically bonded to the material itself — it cannot be removed, transferred, or duplicated. The marker travels with the metal through machining, heat treatment, sub-tier handling, and every aftermarket transaction, so that by the time a part reaches an MRO receiving dock, its physical provenance is verifiable on the spot.Document Authentication addresses the moment MROs are most exposed: incoming inspection, when a part arrives with paperwork and a decision must be made. Using AI-assisted analysis, Theseus detects anomalies in 8130-3s, EASA Form 1s, and other airworthiness certificates — including reused documents, inconsistent field data, irregular formatting, and anomalies in signatures or stamps. Critically, it ties each document to the physical part it describes, making it impossible to present legitimate paperwork alongside a substituted component. Documents are issued, authenticated, and tracked with a secure chain of custody across the full network of OEMs, suppliers, MROs, and operators.Together, the two capabilities transform the aftermarket receiving inspection from a trust exercise into a verification step — one that takes seconds and produces an auditable record.Built for MROs and the Networks They Operate In MROs sit at the intersection of every supply chain risk Theseus addresses. They receive parts from sources they did not qualify, with documentation they did not issue, and are expected to make airworthiness determinations that carry regulatory and safety consequences. Theseus was designed with that reality at its center.For MRO operators, Theseus delivers fast physical verification at incoming inspection, AI-assisted document review that scales across volume, and audit-ready logs that reduce exposure in the event of a regulatory inquiry. For the broader networks MROs operate within — OEMs managing raw stock integrity, Tier 1 and Tier 2 suppliers maintaining chain of custody, and defense operators requiring continuous provenance — Theseus provides a shared trust layer that works across organizational boundaries without requiring each party to expose more than necessary.The solution integrates with existing enterprise and supply chain systems and supports both visible and covert marking workflows.DUST Identity is backed by top tier investors including Airbus Ventures and Lockheed Martin Ventures, reflecting the undeniable importance of physical authentication infrastructure for the aerospace and defense verticalMROs and aftermarket operators interested in deploying the solution can contact DUST Identity at dustidentity.com/contact.About DUST IdentityDUST Identity is a physical authentication company that uses engineered diamond particles to create unclonable identity tags for aerospace, defense, and industrial supply chains. Its product portfolio includes Theseus, its end-to-end aerospace parts authentication solution. DUST Identity combines tamper-evident physical marking, real-time digital verification, and a secure identity management system that integrates with existing enterprise and supply chain infrastructure. Customers include Parker Aerospace and Lockheed Martin. DUST Identity is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. Learn more at dustidentity.com.Trust in Things™Roy SolomonChief Revenue Officer, DUST Identityroy@dustidentity.com

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