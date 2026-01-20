Vesta Stream Studios Partners With Peer39 to Enable Program-Level Contextual Intelligence for CTV

The integration brings program-level contextual intelligence, brand suitability, and content transparency to Vesta’s FAST and CTV inventory across 50M+ devices.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vesta Stream Studios, a premium OTT streaming and monetization platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Peer39 , the industry leader in contextual intelligence and content-level classification, to strengthen content transparency, brand suitability, and programmatic monetization across Vesta’s FAST and CTV inventory.Through this partnership, Vesta Stream Studios is integrating Peer39’s program-level CTV intelligence to replace app-level assumptions with authenticated content signals. This allows buyers to discover and transact against individual programs with greater precision, while giving publishers a clearer way to surface the quality, context, and suitability of their inventory.Peer39’s technology leverages Content IDs and additional data to normalize and align programming across more than 2,000 program-level categories, including genres, ratings, broadcast types, warnings and advisories, and suitability signals. These signals travel natively through the programmatic supply chain across SSPs, DSPs, and buyer platforms ensuring consistent categorization, improved discoverability, and VPPA-compliant activation without relying on any user-level data.“CTV buyers are no longer satisfied with broad app-level signals; they require deeper, content-specific intelligence to activate brand-safe, performance-driven campaigns,” said Beej Gefsky, VP Content Acquisition & Partnerships at Vesta Stream Studios. “Partnering with Peer39 allows us to unlock the full value of our CTV inventory by making each program discoverable, auditable, and aligned with how buyers actually plan and transact.” For Vesta Stream Studios, the integration delivers immediate publisher benefits, including improved bidstream signal integrity through auditing, consistent content categorization across platforms, enhanced brand safety and suitability controls, and increased access to open-exchange demand from buyers seeking high-quality, fraud-free CTV inventory.“Publishers succeed when buyers can clearly understand what content they are buying,” said Chris Chandler, Director of CTV Partnerships at Peer39. “By working with Vesta Stream Studios, we are enabling program-level discovery that benefits both advertisers and publishers by driving more relevant targeting, better optimization, and stronger monetization outcomes across CTV.” The partnership reinforces Vesta Stream Studios’ broader strategy of building a premium, data-forward CTV ecosystem, combining large-scale distribution across more than 50 million devices with industry-leading standards for transparency, contextual intelligence, and brand-safe monetization.________________________________________About Vesta Stream StudiosVesta Stream Studios is a OTT streaming platform delivering end-to-end FAST channel creation, cloud playout and multi-platform distribution. Vesta supports distribution across more than 50 million devices globally, including Connected TVs, OTT platforms, and in-vehicle infotainment systems.About Peer39Peer39 is a leading global provider of real-time contextual, suitability, and quality advertising data solutions. For 20 years, Peer39 has equipped programmatic buyers, publishers, and brands with advanced tools that analyze ad placement environments. Peer39 specializes in pre-bid targeting and post-buy analytics, empowering advertisers to make smarter, data-driven decisions across CTV, web, in-app mobile, and online video channels. Powered by AI-driven semantic analysis and privacy-compliant, global, cookieless data, Peer39’s solutions ensure precise and relevant targeting, suitability, and actionable insights. Peer39 is easily available wherever digital inventory is bought, sold, or curated. Peer39’s CTV Publisher Solutions enable consistent, VPPA-compliant content intelligence across the programmatic ecosystem.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.