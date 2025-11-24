Vesta Stream Partners with Appning by FORVIA to Transform the Automotive Cockpit into a Premium Streaming Destination

Vesta Stream partners with Appning by FORVIA to elevate the in-car cockpit experience, delivering premium streaming and connected entertainment to motorists

TX, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vesta Stream Studios, LLC, a hybrid OTT pioneer delivering both free and premium streaming experiences through curated entertainment, has announced a strategic partnership with Appning by FORVIA — the leading in-car app platform powering global automakers. Together, the companies will bring Vesta Stream’s premium streaming services to vehicles across multiple markets and regions worldwide.Strategic Imperative & Market SynergyThis collaboration combines Vesta Stream’s agile, content-centric streaming platform with Appning by FORVIA’s growing automotive OEM distribution network. Backed by FORVIA — one of the world’s largest automotive technology suppliers, created through the merger of Faurecia and HELLA — Appning powers its white-label app distribution platform, enabling OEMs to deliver safe, connected and scalable in-car experiences across more than 20 million vehicles and 40 car brands worldwide. Through this integration, Vesta Stream now becomes a natively integrated into the digital cockpit, allowing drivers and passengers to enjoy their premium content directly from their vehicle’s infotainment system.Driving Shared Value for Both CompaniesFor Vesta Stream, this partnership marks a transformative distribution leap, building on its established presence across Android, iOS, Roku, LG, Samsung, Whale TV, Fire TV, and its upcoming Vizio integration and now extending into the automotive dashboard. This integration unlocks new ways to engage users and creates fresh monetization opportunities in the rapidly growing in-car entertainment space. “This collaboration underscores our ambition to redefine entertainment access by placing premium, flexible content directly within the driver’s environment,” said Shuja Pakhliwal, Founder & CEO of Vesta Stream Studios. “By leveraging FORVIA’s global OEM channels and Appning’s innovative in-car platform, we’re merging mobility and media in unprecedented ways.” For Appning by FORVIA, the partnership reinforces its mission to deliver safe, connected, and high-quality in-car experiences, while expanding opportunities for innovative content providers to reach drivers worldwide. Mona Levacher, Managing Director of Appning by FORVIA, shared her enthusiasm about the collaboration: “We’re delighted to integrate Vesta Stream into our apps portfolio and bring their premium streaming services into the automotive space. Their early adoption of in-car integration shows a forward-thinking mindset that will serve them well as the market continues to grow. Together, we’re expanding their reach and creating new opportunities for growth within the in-car entertainment ecosystem.”About the OrganizationsVesta Stream Studios, LLC is a premium streaming platform blending ad-supported (AVOD), free ad-supported FAST channels, and TVOD rental/purchase options, delivered through personalized interfaces across more than 50 million devices globally.FORVIA is one of the world’s largest automotive technology suppliers, serving global OEMs and leading innovation across interiors, electronics, seating, lighting, and clean mobility technologies, with R&D and manufacturing operations in 35 countries and a workforce exceeding 150,000.Appning by FORVIA is a leading automotive apps market connecting OEMs and app developers to build the future of connected cars. With a growing portfolio of more than 200 apps and partnerships across 40 car brands, Appning enables safe, scalable, and monetizable digital experiences through its white-label automotive app distribution platform.By combining Vesta Stream’s content agility with Appning by FORVIA’s automotive app distribution platform and expertise, this partnership marks a new era of integrated in-car streaming — elevating infotainment standards and redefining how audiences experience entertainment on the move.

