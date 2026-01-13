Vesta Stream Studios and Fashion Channel Partner to Scale Fashion Content Across Global FAST and OTT Platforms

Vesta Stream Studios partners with Fashion Channel to launch a dedicated FAST channel and expand premium fashion content across 50M+ global OTT and CTV devices.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vesta Stream Studios, an OTT streaming platform with Premium content library from major studios, today announced a strategic partnership with Fashion Channel , the iconic global fashion media brand operated by FC Productions S.r.l., to launch a dedicated FAST Fashion Channel alongside expanded on-demand distribution across North America and international markets.Founded in 1982, Fashion Channel is a market leader in the production and distribution of fashion, luxury, and lifestyle video content. The brand holds a unique position in global media history as the only fashion content provider to participate in the launch of the three most prestigious fashion, event, luxury, and lifestyle satellite television networks worldwide. Over the past four decades, Fashion Channel has also produced exclusive video content for leading international magazines and major editorial groups, reinforcing its authority and editorial credibility. Fashion Channel’s content library is among the largest fashion video archives globally, comprising more than 10,000 hours of premium programming from the world’s most influential fashion capitals, including Milan, Paris, London, and New York.Under the agreement, Vesta Stream Studios will create, operate, and monetize a 24/7 FAST channel branded “Fashion Channel,” while also enabling curated video-on-demand (VOD) access across Vesta’s OTT applications. Vesta will serve as the exclusive FAST and OTT distribution and monetization partner for Fashion Channel in North America, while supporting non-exclusive international syndication across global CTV and OTT platforms.The partnership significantly expands Fashion Channel’s reach through Vesta Stream’s distribution footprint of more than 50 million devices globally, spanning Connected TV platforms, OTT applications, and in-vehicle infotainment screens, enabling Fashion Channel content to reach audiences both inside and beyond the living room.“Since 1982, our mission has been to document, preserve, and elevate fashion as culture, business, and art,” said Marzio Nocera, Founder & Chairman of Fashion Channel. “This partnership with Vesta Stream Studios allows us to translate decades of premium fashion content into a modern FAST and OTT experience, extending our reach to new platforms and audiences while maintaining the editorial integrity and production excellence that define Fashion Channel.”Vesta Stream Studios will manage end-to-end channel operations, including cloud-based playout, scheduling, transcoding, ad marker insertion, and dynamic ad monetization using industry-standard FAST, CTV, and IAB-compliant technologies. The channel will support both programmatic and direct advertising, delivering scalable monetization while preserving a premium viewer experience. “Fashion content performs best in FAST environments when it is positioned as a premium vertical rather than commoditized inventory,” said Danny Nguyen, Advisor to Vesta Stream Studios and Founder of The Grid Show . “Fashion Channel brings unmatched legacy, depth, and global credibility. Through Vesta’s distribution across more than 50 million devices including connected vehicles we are creating a differentiated fashion viewing experience designed for modern, multi-screen audiences.”The Fashion Channel FAST Channel is expected to launch on the Vesta Stream platform in early 2026, with expanded distribution across additional FAST, Connected TV, and automotive infotainment platforms to follow.

