ProPlaintiff Launches DocGen AI for Legal Document Drafting

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProPlaintiff, a leader in legal technology, today announced the launch of DocGen, an advanced AI-powered document generator designed to drastically cut down administrative time for personal injury attorneys and paralegals. This new tool expands ProPlaintiff's comprehensive AI tool set, which already includes highly valued features such as Demand Letters and Med Chrons.According to a 2020 Thomson Reuters report, small law firm lawyers spend only 60 percent of their time on client work, with 74 percent of firms citing administrative tasks, including document drafting, as the primary culprit for consuming valuable time. Personal injury firms, which produce hundreds of documents per case, are particularly impacted by this document bottleneck.DocGen is designed by legal professionals for legal professionals to create comprehensive first drafts through a simple conversation with an AI assistant trained on personal injury workflows . Leveraging an "agentic" AI framework, DocGen moves beyond simple templates by actively reasoning through each request. It analyzes the document's purpose, considers the intended audience, and pulls relevant details from case materials to build a coherent, context-rich draft. The result is a document that reads like it was written by a paralegal who reviewed the entire case file.With DocGen, law firms can generate any type of legal document they may need for a case, including lien reduction letters, motions, subpoenas, contracts, mediation letters, and letters for representation, or any other type of legal document needed in the firm. Users collaborate with the AI through natural conversation, requesting revisions, adjusting tone, or adding details until the document meets their standards. Importantly, DocGen generates drafts, not final documents, ensuring the human touch remains intact, with every output reviewed, edited, and approved by the attorney or paralegal.Early users report significant time savings, completing first drafts in minutes that previously took 30 minutes to an hour. Beyond speed, the tool delivers consistency across all documents, ensuring firm standards are always followed. The tool integrates directly with ProPlaintiff's case management platform, supporting file uploads from Google Drive, Dropbox, and OneDrive, and allows users to save documents directly to a case within the platform.DocGen is available now to all ProPlaintiff subscribers at no additional cost. Law firms interested in seeing DocGen in action can request a personalized demo or contact the ProPlaintiff team with questions.

