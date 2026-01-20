Vai Dai Coffee-Brand Association Vai Dai Coffee Peer Reviewed Verified Vai Dai Coffee-Brand Association

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vai Dai Coffee, the Miami-based premium ready-to-drink functional coffee brand, is thrilled to announce its feature in the Winter 2025/26 issue of Biohack Yourself Magazine, available on newsstands and online starting January 20, 2026. The spotlight article positions Vai Dai as a leader in the fast-evolving functional beverage category, highlighting its groundbreaking formula: premium medium-roast Arabica coffee masterfully blended with science-backed nootropics and adaptogens. This powerful combination delivers sustained, jitter-free energy and enhanced mental clarity—without the crashes that plague traditional coffee. Vai Dai is redefining daily fuel for high-performers who demand clean, crash-free focus to dominate their day.Founded by wine industry disruptors Tom Beaton and Mark Warren—Vai Dai Coffee challenges the conventional ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee category. While many options rely on heavy sugars, artificial additives, or short-lived caffeine spikes that lead to jitters and crashes, Vai Dai reframes coffee as a true performance tool. The brand's name, drawn from Vietnamese surf slang meaning "effing awesome," captures its bold attitude while underscoring a deliberate, clean formulation designed for mental clarity, focus, and all-day momentum.At the core of Vai Dai is a premium medium-roast Arabica coffee base—naturally low-acid and stomach-friendly—master-blended with a potent stack of nootropics and adaptogens, including Lion’s Mane, Ashwagandha, Cordyceps, Reishi, Rhodiola, Bacopa, and Thai Ginger. Naturally sweetened with stevia and monk fruit, the drinks are low-carb, gluten-free, non-GMO, and free from added sugars or artificial ingredients. Available in Black and Latte varieties (12 fl oz glass bottles in 4-packs and 12-packs), Vai Dai offers convenient, high-quality fuel for busy professionals, athletes, and biohackers who demand more from their daily brew.The Biohack Yourself Magazine feature highlights Vai Dai's alignment with the growing demand for beverages that support cognitive performance, stress resilience, and balanced energy—without the trade-offs of traditional coffee. It positions the brand as a "cultural and functional rebellion" against sugar-laden, overly processed options, emphasizing clean inputs, intentional formulation, and respect for how the body responds to stimulation."Vai Dai was born from our own frustration with coffee that promises energy but delivers fog and crashes," said co-founder Mark Warren. "Being featured in Biohack Yourself Magazine—with Dr. Gabrielle Lyon on the cover—is a major validation. This audience gets it: they want tools that help them show up sharper, calmer, and more capable every day. We're thrilled to be recognized as part of the shift toward thoughtful, functional daily support."The Winter 2025/26 issue of Biohack Yourself Magazine, the global voice of biohacking and longevity, is available in select retail stores and online starting January 20, 2026. For more on Vai Dai Coffee, visit vaidaicoffee.com, where fans can shop products, learn about the science behind the blend, and join the movement for better-for-you energy.Vai Dai Coffee is available now at vaidaicoffee.com, Amazon, and select retailers.For media inquiries, high-resolution images, interviews with founders, or product samples, contact info@vaidaicoffeecomAbout Vai Dai CoffeeVai Dai Coffee+ is a premium RTD functional coffee brand based in Miami, founded by Tom Beaton and Mark Warren. Inspired by Vietnamese surf culture and driven by a mission to eliminate mediocre brews, Vai Dai delivers gourmet taste with powerful nootropics and adaptogens for calm, focused, jitter-free energy. It's the coffee for those who attack the day. Learn more at vaidaicoffee.com.

