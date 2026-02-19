Vai Dai Coffee Signs Wrestling Phenom Jordan Chapman of Rutgers

Vai Dai Coffee+ Jordan Chapman Rutgers

Rutgers wrestling phenom Jordan Chapman joins Vai Dai Coffee to fuel his relentless rise with jitter-free, nootropic-powered energy.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vai Dai Coffee, the premium ready-to-drink functional coffee brand revolutionizing daily energy with premium medium-roast Arabica beans blended with science-backed nootropics and adaptogens—including Lion’s Mane, Ashwagandha, Cordyceps, Reishi, Rhodiola, Bacopa, and Thai Ginger—today announced an electrifying new partnership with rising wrestling phenom Jordan Chapman of Rutgers University.This collaboration underscores Vai Dai's mission to fuel the next generation of relentless competitors who thrive on unbreakable discipline, razor-sharp focus, and sustained, crash-free power to dominate in the most grueling arenas—on the mat, in training, and beyond.Jordan Chapman, a former top high school wrestling prospect from Cranford, New Jersey, exploded onto the national scene with viral videos racking up millions of views and building a fiercely loyal, cult-like following. A multi-time NJSIAA placewinner—including two state runner-up finishes and a third-place medal—he amassed over 160 career wins, earned rankings as high as No. 10 nationally, and showcased explosive talent that made him one of the most talked-about recruits in the country. Now competing for Rutgers University—one of the nation's premier collegiate wrestling programs—Jordan is channeling that same fire into the Big Ten, where his early collegiate performances signal the start of an elite career. Driven by unmatched consistency, ironclad discipline, and a legendary work ethic, he embodies the next generation of competitive culture: athletes who grind relentlessly, refuse excuses, and elevate everything they touch.Vai Dai's smooth, low-acid formula—delivering brain-boosting calm, jitter-free energy, and rapid recovery—perfectly matches Jordan's high-intensity demands, from brutal early-morning practices and grueling duals to maintaining mental edge during travel, recovery, and the pressures of elite competition."Vai Dai was built for warriors like Jordan who live for the grind and demand more from every day," said Mark Warren, co-founder of Vai Dai Coffee. "His journey—from viral high school dominance to powering through Rutgers' world-class program—represents the heart of what we stand for: sustained intensity, unbreakable focus, and no-compromise performance. We're pumped to fuel his rise and watch him redefine what's possible on the mat."This partnership will bring dynamic joint content, athlete endorsements, and activations highlighting how Vai Dai delivers the clean, high-octane fuel needed to attack training sessions, outlast opponents, and stay locked in for the long haul.Vai Dai Coffee is available now in Black and Latte varieties (lightly sweetened with natural stevia and monk fruit), gluten-free, non-GMO, and designed for stomach-friendly, jitter-free energy. Find it at vaidaicoffee.com, Amazon, and select retailers.For media inquiries, interviews, or high-resolution images, contact info@vaidaicoffee.com.About Vai Dai Coffee Vai Dai Coffee+ is a Miami-based premium RTD functional coffee brand founded by wine industry disruptors (FitVine alumni) Tom Beaton and Mark Warren. Inspired by Vietnamese surf slang meaning "effing awesome," Vai Dai delivers gourmet taste with powerful nootropics and adaptogens for calm, focused energy—no crashes, no jitters. It's the better-for-you brew for those who attack the day. Learn more at vaidaicoffee.com.

