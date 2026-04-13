Vai Dai Coffee+ Featured in the April BioHack Media Magazine Alongside Andrew Tate

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Vai Dai Coffee+ Featured in BioHack Magazine Alongside Andrew Tate – Showcasing premium functional coffee with adaptogens & nootropics.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vai Dai Coffee+ is thrilled to announce its feature in the newest issue of BioHack Magazine, recognized for its commitment to quality while building out the functional coffee space. This month’s issue also highlights Andrew Tate, bringing together two dynamic brands that embody excellence and ambition.As a brand dedicated to crafting exceptional coffee experiences, Vai Dai Coffee+ uses 100% hand-picked Arabica beans perfectly infused with 7 powerful Adaptogens and Nootropics. The result is a great-tasting functional coffee that delivers hours of clean energy, sharp mental focus, and clarity — with zero crash or jitters. Elite fuel for your body and mind.Vai Dai Coffee is now available on Amazon Prime and TikTok Shop, and has quickly become one of the fastest-growing beverage brands on both platforms.In this issue, readers can expect to find insights from Andrew Tate, renowned for his entrepreneurial spirit and strong mindset. His feature aligns perfectly with Vai Dai Coffee's mission of enhancing lives through functional coffee, making for an inspiring read."We are excited to share our story and showcase our commitment to quality coffee and functionality alongside such a prominent figure," said Mark Warren, Co-Founder at Vai Dai Coffee+. "This feature highlights our journey and the passion behind every bottle we serve."The latest issue of BioHack is now available for purchase at local retailers and online. Dive into the pages to explore the world of Vai Dai Coffee+ and gain insights from Andrew Tate.For more information about Vai Dai Coffee+, visit www.vaidaicoffee.com Media Contact:Mark WarrenVai Dai Coffee+mark@vaidaicoffee.com

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