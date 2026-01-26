Vai Dai Coffee Teams Up with High Fives to Empower Adaptive Athletes & Fuel Recovery

Vai Dai Coffee+ HighFives Foundation Functional Coffee Unlocked

Vai Dai Coffee Announces Partnership with High Fives Foundation to Empower Adaptive Athletes and Fuel Adventure Sports Recovery

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vai Dai Coffee Announces Partnership with High Fives Foundation to Empower Adaptive Athletes and Fuel Adventure Sports RecoveryVai Dai Coffee+, the premium Miami-based ready-to-drink functional coffee brand revolutionizing daily energy with science-backed nootropics and adaptogens, today announced a new partnership with the High Fives Nonprofit Foundation. This collaboration unites Vai Dai's mission of delivering clean, focused energy for high performers with High Fives' dedication to preventing life-changing injuries in adventure sports and providing critical resources and hope for those affected.The partnership kicks off with Vai Dai Coffee serving as a proud sponsor and participant in the 15th Annual Green Mountain Shred-a-Thon, High Fives Foundation's flagship pledge-driven event, taking place on Sunday, March 8, 2026, at Sugarbush Mountain Resort in Warren, Vermont. The Shred-a-Thon brings together the ski and snowboard community for hot laps, prizes, music, fundraising, and celebration—all in support of athletes recovering from life-changing injuries.Vai Dai Coffee's innovative RTD brews—featuring premium medium-roast Arabica beans blended with powerful adaptogens and nootropics like Lion’s Mane, Ashwagandha, Cordyceps, Reishi, Rhodiola, Bacopa, and Thai Ginger—offer jitter-free, sustained energy and mental clarity. Naturally sweetened with stevia and monk fruit, low-carb, gluten-free, non-GMO, and free from artificial additives, Vai Dai provides the perfect fuel for athletes pushing boundaries on and off the mountain."High Fives Foundation embodies the resilience and 'pay-it-forward' spirit that drives adventure sports," said Mark Warren, Co-Founder of Vai Dai Coffee. "Our functional coffee is designed for driven individuals who demand peak performance without compromise. Partnering with High Fives allows us to support athletes facing real challenges while delivering the clean energy they need to reclaim their passion for sport."Founded in 2009 by Roy Tuscany following his own recovery from a spinal cord injury, High Fives Nonprofit Foundation is a California-based national 501(c)(3) organization focused on preventing life-changing injuries in adventure sports and providing resources and hope when they occur. The Foundation has empowered over 1,000 athletes from 47 states, territories, and Canada through its Empowerment Fund, adaptive equipment grants, and camps.In 2025, High Fives surpassed a major milestone by supporting more than 1,000 individuals, distributing over $816,000 in grant funding across two cycles, plus an additional $150,000+ in discretionary support. The organization also hosted 92 adaptive sports camps serving 541 participants—nearly half experiencing adaptive sports for the first time—and granted 118 pieces of adaptive equipment to foster independence and long-term access to sport."Partnerships like this with Vai Dai Coffee amplify our impact by bringing innovative, performance-driven brands into the adaptive sports community," said Roy Tuscany . "Their commitment to clean energy and focus aligns perfectly with helping athletes push what’s possible after injury. We’re thrilled to have Vai Dai join us at the Green Mountain Shred-a-Thon and beyond."The March 8 event at Sugarbush Mountain will feature Vai Dai Coffee sampling, on-mountain activations, and fundraising efforts to benefit High Fives' programs. Participants and attendees are encouraged to join the Shred-a-Thon, pledge support, and experience Vai Dai's game-changing functional coffee firsthand.For more information about Vai Dai Coffee, visit www.vaidaicoffee.com or follow @vaidaicoffee on Instagram.For more information about High Fives Foundation, visit www.highfivesfoundation.org or contact info@highfivesfoundation.com.About Vai Dai Coffee Vai Dai Coffee+ is a premium ready-to-drink functional coffee brand founded by wine industry disruptors Tom Beaton and Mark Warren. Blending premium medium-roast Arabica with a potent stack of nootropics and adaptogens, Vai Dai delivers unmatched mental clarity, steady energy, and zero crash—redefining coffee for those who refuse average.About High Fives Nonprofit Foundation High Fives focuses on preventing life-changing injuries and provides resources and hope if they happen. With a vision to create a universal shift in adventure sports that expands what is possible for those who have faced life-changing injuries, the Foundation has disbursed millions in support since 2009. Learn more at www.highfivesfoundation.org Media Contacts: For Vai Dai Coffee: info@vaidaicoffee.com For High Fives Foundation: info@highfivesfoundation.com

