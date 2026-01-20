ElectrumAI Launches New Intelligent Features to Transform Grant Discovery for Startups and Nonprofits

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ElectrumAI, an AI-powered grant discovery platform, today announced the release of a major product update designed to significantly simplify and accelerate how organizations identify and access public funding.The new release introduces advanced capabilities that allow users to upload project documents, save customized searches, and receive real-time email alerts when newly published grants become available. These enhancements are powered by ElectrumAI’s semantic AI engine, which moves beyond traditional keyword search to understand the intent, scope, and context of each project.With intelligent relevance ranking, ElectrumAI prioritizes the most suitable federal and state funding opportunities and delivers clear, actionable insights for every grant. Users can immediately see why a grant is relevant, how it aligns with their objectives, and how it can be applied to support a business, nonprofit, or research initiative.“Public funding is often buried behind fragmented systems and unnecessary bureaucracy,” said Niall McMahon, CPO and Co-Founder of ElectrumAI. “These new features remove friction from the discovery process and give organizations the clarity, speed, and confidence they need to pursue the right funding opportunities.”Alina Reyzelman, CEO and Co-Founder, added, “Our mission is to democratize access to public capital—ensuring that innovation, community impact, and bold ideas are not limited by complexity or lack of visibility.”ElectrumAI currently provides comprehensive access to all U.S. federal grant programs, with ongoing expansion planned into loans, tax incentive programs, and award-based funding. The platform is built for startups, nonprofits, research institutions, and enterprises seeking a more intelligent and efficient way to navigate public capital.The ElectrumAI discovery platform also offers full grant coverage across key U.S. states, including Alaska, California, Texas, Utah, Florida, and New York, enabling organizations to confidently identify opportunities at both state and national levels through a single, unified experience.For more information or to explore the platform, visit www.electrumai.ai About ElectrumAIElectrumAI is an AI-driven grant technology platform that helps organizations of all sizes discover and access public funding faster and more accurately. By replacing fragmented portals and keyword guesswork with semantic AI, ElectrumAI delivers personalized, intent-driven grant matches in seconds.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.