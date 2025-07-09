ElectrumAI Releases White Paper on Unlocking $500 billion in Government Funding with Semantic AI

ElectrumAI’s newly published white paper presents semantic AI as a powerful, scalable and efficient way forward.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ElectrumAI, a fintech company revolutionizing how businesses access government funding, has released a new white paper highlighting the discovery challenges in the federal and state grant ecosystem—and how recent advances in artificial intelligence offer a transformative solution.Each year, the U.S. government allocates over $1.1 trillion in federal grants , with hundreds of billions flowing to businesses and nonprofits through direct awards and state-administered programs. Yet, a significant portion of this funding goes unclaimed—not because it’s unavailable, but because it's difficult to find.“The problem isn't the money,” said Co-Founder/Chief Product Officer, Niall McMahon. “The problem is discovery.”Public funding is fragmented across federal, state, and local entities—each with its own platforms, formats, and language. For entrepreneurs, grant writers, and founders, navigating this landscape is often an overwhelming and inefficient task.ElectrumAI’s newly published white paper presents semantic AI as a powerful, scalable and efficient way forward. Unlike traditional keyword search, semantic discovery understands meaning, context, and intent. This enables grant seekers to surface funding opportunities based on what they are building—not just the words they happen to use.Key highlights from the white paper include:• How semantic AI outperforms traditional search methods in relevance and efficiency• The economic impact of underutilized federal funding• Why semantic AI solves the discovery challengeElectrumAI’s platform uses advanced natural language processing and AI models to personalize the search experience, rank opportunities by strategic fit, and reduce the search time from weeks to minutes.“Semantic AI isn't just another filter. It's a smarter way to understand what matters to founders and match that with public funding in real time,” said Alina Reyzelman Co-Founder/CEO of ElectrumAI.________________________________________Download the White PaperAccess the full white paper at: https://electrumai.ai/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/Whitepaper_July-2025_final.pdf ________________________________________About ElectrumAIElectrumAI is a Florida-based fintech platform that helps startups, enterprises, and nonprofits discover and access aligned government funding. By harnessing the power of semantic AI, ElectrumAI turns a fragmented and complex funding landscape into a personalized, streamlined discovery experience.For media inquiries or interviews, please contact:Email: niallmcmahon@mac.comTel: +1 310 926 8882LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/electrumai

