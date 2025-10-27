ElectrumAI Launches An AI-Powered Platform Transforming How Entrepreneurs and Nonprofits Access U.S. Government Grants

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ElectrumAI, a Florida-based fintech innovator, is proud to announce the launch of FundingIQ, an intelligent funding discovery platform that helps entrepreneurs, businesses, and nonprofits connect faster and smarter to U.S. federal and state grants Federal grants to state and local governments in recent years have been around $1.1 trillion, which is about 17% of all federal outlays. In addition, non-government recipients (e.g., start-ups, businesses, and nonprofits) receive hundreds of billions annually via federal and state programs. Yet, a large portion of these funds remains underutilized. The issue isn’t a lack of funding; it’s a lack of discovery.“The problem isn’t the money,” said Niall McMahon, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of ElectrumAI. “There’s more than enough public funding to fuel innovation, research, and community impact. What’s missing is visibility. Entrepreneurs and nonprofits can’t benefit from opportunities they can’t find — and that’s exactly the gap we’re closing with AI-driven discovery.”The U.S. public funding ecosystem is notoriously fragmented. Federal, state, and local agencies each use different platforms, formats, and languages, making it difficult for applicants to identify relevant opportunities. For entrepreneurs, founders, and grant writers, navigating this maze is time-consuming, inefficient, and often discouraging.“FundingIQ changes that. Powered by ElectrumAI’s proprietary semantic AI engine, the platform enables users to find funding opportunities with unprecedented ease,” said Alina Reyzelman, Co-Founder and CEO. By simply describing a project or uploading a business or nonprofit document, FundingIQ intelligently analyzes the content and instantly matches it with the most relevant federal and state grant programs.The platform’s AI-driven recommendation system uses natural language processing (NLP) to interpret project intent, assess eligibility, and rank funding opportunities based on strategic fit. This reduces the traditional grant search process from weeks to just minutes.“Semantic AI isn’t just another filter,” said Alina Reyzelman, Co-Founder of ElectrumAI. “It’s a smarter way to understand what matters to founders and connect them to meaningful public funding in real time.”With FundingIQ, users gain access to all U.S. federal grants and a growing number of state-level programs, starting with complete coverage for California. The platform is currently available under a Free Subscription Plan, giving startups, nonprofits, and enterprises equal access to AI-powered funding discovery.________________________________________About ElectrumAIElectrumAI is a fintech company based in West Palm Beach, Florida, dedicated to revolutionizing how organizations discover and access government funding. By leveraging semantic artificial intelligence, ElectrumAI simplifies the complex, fragmented grant landscape and empowers startups, enterprises, and nonprofits to quickly and efficiently identify and pursue aligned funding opportunities.For more information, visit www.electrumai.com

