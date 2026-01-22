Birdeye Introduces AI-Native Marketing Automation for Multi-Location Brands Traditional vs Birdeye Marketing Automation

AI agents use unified customer and location data to run localized campaigns at scale, helping multi-location brands overcome data silos and brand control issues

Legacy marketing automation assumed one brand and one funnel. Birdeye flips that model. It is built from the ground up for multi-location businesses.” — Deepak Bahree, Chief Marketing Officer at Birdeye.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Birdeye today introduced Marketing Automation, an agentic approach to marketing automation built for the complexity of multi-location brands.

Traditional marketing automation platforms were designed for centralized organizations operating with a single brand, a single funnel, clean data, and simple workflows. Multi-location brands operate in a fundamentally different reality — with distributed locations, fragmented customer and location data, regulatory constraints, and the need to localize engagement without losing brand control. As a result, traditional marketing automation platforms often create an increased operational burden rather than reducing it.

Birdeye’s Marketing Automation rethinks this model entirely. With Marketing Automation, marketers can describe campaign objectives in plain English, such as driving appointments, improving retention, or re-engaging inactive customers. Agents build and execute the entire campaign — from creation to audience selection, content personalization, execution, and optimization across email and SMS. This enables teams to scale personalized outreach across hundreds or thousands of locations without added complexity.

“Legacy marketing automation assumed one brand and one funnel - multi-location complexity was never part of their design,” said Deepak Bahree, Chief Marketing Officer at Birdeye. “As a result, brands are forced to replicate the same campaigns and workflows across every location. Birdeye flips that model by being built from the ground up for multi-location businesses, enabling localized execution at scale with centralized control.”

Built for Multi-Location Complexity

Location Intelligence

Marketing Automation uses agents to personalize campaigns by location, based on business hours, offers, ratings, brand, and more. Emails and SMS automatically reflect accurate office hours and services, embed relevant information, and align with each location’s context.

Agent-First Automation

Agents execute campaigns end-to-end. Marketers describe campaign goals in plain English, and agents set up and execute workflows, reducing manual work, improving speed, and driving better outcomes.

Unified Customer Data

Birdeye stitches together customer data from past interactions, visits, survey responses, and third-party sources, such as CRMs, to build a 360° customer profile. Agents use these profiles to personalize outreach by choosing the best time and channel to send for each customer, across every location.

Together, these capabilities allow multi-location brands to run campaigns that feel local everywhere, while maintaining centralized visibility and control.

Enterprise-Grade Enablement and Governance

Marketing Automation is built to meet the needs of global enterprises. Enterprises can deploy customizable templates, access location-level reporting, and meet industry-specific compliance requirements such as HIPAA and FINRA — without sacrificing speed or governance.

“Birdeye Marketing Automation has been seamless to use. It gives us confidence that the right messages are reaching the right customers at the right time,” said Matthew Peterburs, Marketing Manager at KO Storage. “Having clearly defined audiences always available has streamlined our outreach and made our marketing far more efficient. The AI-powered templates make it easier to create enterprise-wide campaigns while still delivering locally relevant experiences.”

Birdeye’s Agentic Marketing Platform

The launch of Marketing Automation extends Birdeye’s broader Agentic Marketing Platform, giving multi-location brands a single system to drive Awareness, Conversion, and Experience — the full marketing flywheel — without stitching together point solutions.

Recent innovations, including Search AI, which helps brands get discovered on ChatGPT, Gemini, and other AI Search Engines, and the introduction of AI agents, are enabling enterprises to move towards agentic marketing that drives awareness, conversion, and experience at scale.

Looking ahead, Birdeye is entering fiscal year 2026 with continued investment in AI innovation, reinforcing its commitment to helping multi-location brands drive better marketing outcomes.

Marketing Automation is available now in early access for enterprise customers.

To request access, visit https://birdeye.com/marketing-automation-software/

About Birdeye

Birdeye is the leading agentic marketing platform for multi-location brands, where AI agents, powered by custom LLMs, drive real business outcomes. Birdeye replaces fragmented marketing tools with agents that automate key workflows across reviews, listings, social media, surveys, marketing automation, and customer engagement.

Trusted by the largest Enterprise Brands globally, Birdeye helps brands grow their local presence, manage their reputation, drive conversions, and deliver exceptional customer experiences. With teams across the U.S., U.K., Australia, and India, Birdeye is redefining how enterprises win locally at scale.

